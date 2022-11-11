As a maker, Paula VanOtteran has long found inspiration in the world around her. Even the name of her handcrafted jewelry business, Oak and Ocean, reflects that.
She uses pressed plants, shells, sand, honeycombs and even tree bark to craft a variety of one-of-a-kind pieces, from necklaces to rings to pins.
“It’s handmade jewelry featuring locally found, natural objects preserved in resin,” she explained.
It’s a venture she began in 2018, sharing her work via an Etsy shop online. She’s also been a fixture at markets where she can connect with customers face-to-face. And locally, that’s always included Moxie Craft Fest.
“I’ve been doing it for about four years ... three and a half. It’s a really great community of local makers and artists. Everyone is so welcoming. That’s one thing I love about this market in particular,” VanOtteran said.
“There’s also always a great turn out. It feels like the entire community comes to support us.”
The local Moxie Fest movement was the brainchild of Jenny Van’t Land who founded it in 2016. After moving to the Golden Isles from Charlotte, N.C., she wanted to create a space for modern makers to connect and share their wares.
There have typically been two markets a year, one in the spring and one in the fall, just ahead of Christmas. And the latter is set to return Nov. 19. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. more than 40 vendors will blanket Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick, allowing shoppers to get a jump on their holiday gift list.
It’s something that VanOtteran feels benefits both customers and creators alike.
“As far as a gift, you’re getting something really unique which adds another layer of meaning. I know that personally I always love seeing what the other makers have and do some of my Christmas shopping,” she said.
“And of course, local, small businesses really rely on that support. It makes a big impact.”
While there will be plenty of local vendors, shoppers will also get a chance to peruse some merchandise from out-of-towners. Courtney Bell will be one of these.
The owner of Fern Soapery from Guyton, just outside of Savannah, is looking forward to sharing her work with Moxie customers.
“I’ll have my soaps and shampoo bars up for grabs at this market as well as any other surprises I can dream up by then,” she said.
“This will be my third year of participation. I love the quality of Moxie Craft Fest. The venue is beautiful and indoors, the curators of the market have an an eye and appreciation for quality and unique handmade products. In my six years of attending craft shows, I’ve yet to attend one with Moxie’s magic.”
That extends to the sense of camaraderie found among the makers and shoppers.
“Supporting locally made products and art helps communities stay grounded. It rejects our society’s unfortunate prioritization of mass-produced goods, supports local economic growth, and keeps us all together in a time where we are constantly driven apart,” she said.
That was precisely what Van’t Land hoped to create when she began the Moxie journey six years ago. The event, which is free to attend, will bring that same vibe back next Saturday.
“It’s definitely grown. We started with 16 vendors and now have over 40. We had to move spaces. I think it’s something that the community looks forward to each year. We always get great feedback even from the makers from surrounding areas,” Van’t Land said.
“A lot of them have told us that it’s their best market, money-wise. We feel like our community really turns out for Moxie. It’s been really cool to see that support.”
This year’s lineup will feature everything from leather to fine jewelry, woodworking to ceramics. There will also be food trucks. Reid’s Apothecary will serve up dishes as will Messy Buns.
“They have really good hot dogs,” she said. “And Gather will be doing coffee.”
All told, she hopes Moxie will continue to serve as a kickoff for the holiday season for families looking to get a jump on shopping.
“I think, especially in the climate we’ve been in the past couple years, economically it means so much to come support these makers. They put so much of themselves into creating things they really care about,” she said.
“It directly supports a family and the local economy, while you get a very unique item. Plus, this is the holiday market and it always feels very Christmasy and cozy. It’s a great way to kickoff Thanksgiving week.”