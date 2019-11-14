Moxie Craft Fest returning Saturday

Emily Hansen has been crafting and creating for as long as she can remember. She started with sewing lessons from her grandmother, which sparked a lifelong passion.
“It’s a hobby and a pastime. The main things I do are crochet cacti and plushes, but I also do cross stitch and embroidery,” she said.
Hansen is so skilled that it became a business. She sells her wares through her company Needle and Hook Collective. And like many area makers she’s always wanted to join the ranks of those found at the bi- annual Moxie Craft Festival.
The events — hosted in the fall and spring — feature dozens of crafters, artisans and creators from throughout the Isles and even a bit beyond. This weekend, the holiday market will return from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. Those who want an early peek can pay $3 to get in the first hour — 10 to 11 a.m. — followed by a free open market the rest of the day.
Hansen, like many of those in the local artsy community, has been interested in joining the Moxie group for years. This year, she made her move.
“I was nervous about it, but I just went for it ... you know. I thought, ‘If other people can do it, why can’t I?,’” she said.
Hansen is hopeful that the community will continue to support the Moxie makers again this year. She notes that, not only will the funds help put food on tables of creators, the buyers will also get entirely unique gifts.
“I don’t follow any patterns. Everything is one-of-a-kind. There’s a lot of beauty in giving something that is handmade, it’s not the same as buying it in the department store,” Hansen said.
Paula VanOtteren agrees wholeheartedly. She handcrafts jewelry featuring natural objects found throughout the Golden Isles. This will be her second year sharing her business, Oak & Ocean, items at the Moxie holiday fest.
“I use pressed plants, shells from the beach, honeycombs, tree bark, just a lot of natural objects to make necklaces, rings and pins ... all types of jewelry,” she said.
When she got her business up and running, VanOtteren was excited to sign on to the event. While she has only been a vendor once, she has been attending for years.
“Moxie is a really great event, one that my husband, kids and I attended even before I became a vendor,” she said.
“It’s just a really great community event. There are so many talented people there and it’s a lot of fun.”
VanOtteren also agrees with Hansen — community support for these artisans is key.
“Shopping small business makes a big impact,” she said. “And it’s a great place to come away with great gifts and products.”
That’s exactly what organizer Jenny Van’t Land was hoping to offer when she dreamt up the event in 2015 with a friend. Jess Austin, who’s worked closely with Van’t Land over the years, said that the first Moxie event was held at the Wake-Up Coffee roastery.
“All of the other ones since have been in Old City Hall. It has pretty much tripled in size, and we get vendors all over the Georgia and Florida coast and sometimes from South Carolina. It also gets shoppers from all over the coast too,” Austin said.
The additional foot traffic also boosts the brick and mortar downtown businesses.
“We encourage the shoppers to stop by the other shops downtown while they are here and check out the restaurants too,” Austin said.