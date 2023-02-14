For some, life seems to come with a clear roadmap. For others, there are some detours along the way.
That was certainly true for Samantha Hayes. The Jacksonville native is a nurturer by nature. She started close to home, raising her children. But she has also always dreamed of a career helping others.
“I spent the first 12 years of adulthood having and raising my children and dreaming of one day becoming a nurse,” she said.
“When my husband and I moved back to the area, I was introduced to a neighbor, a home-health (physical therapy assistant). I found her job descriptions very interesting and she convinced me to participate in ride-alongs.”
It wasn’t long before Hayes knew she was on the right route. She spent quality time with patients, even taking in some pretty special milestones.
“I witnessed her help a person take their first steps in over two years due to a newly fitted prosthetic. We all cried and I knew then where I belonged,” she recalled.
Hayes set to work completing all the educational requirements to become a physical therapy assistant. She attended Florida State College in Jacksonville, earning an associate’s degree in science. By 2019, Hayes was putting the finishing touches on her PTA degree.
“I enrolled in the physical therapy assistant program at Keiser University,” she said.
It was during her time in school that Hayes also began working with Advance Rehabilitation. The clinic operate facilities in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.
Both are bustling practices, where patients are offered top-quality care and an opportunity to gain new leases on life. The offices provide treatment for a variety of ailments and issues — post-surgical care to women’s health.
“I started as a therapy technician with Advance Rehab during the latter part of the PTA program at Keiser. Once I finished my degree and earned my license, I stepped into a PTA position,” she said.
“I treat a wide variety of alignments ranging from ACL repairs to shoulder replacements. I also treat those with balance difficulties. I am currently still pursuing specialties. I do lean more toward sports rehab and women’s health.”
Hayes’ personal mission is to help every patient she sees. And that goal is supported entirely by the rest of the Advance Rehabilitation team.
“... that’s exactly what it is, a team. We are able to successfully co-treat patients and communicate very well with one another,” she said.
“When I started with the Advance team, I can honestly say they made me feel so welcomed and made the transition really memorable. This profession is rewarding because I am able to help patients with their particular ailments maintaining or improving their quality of life.”
While Hayes spends her work days taking care of others, outside of the office she enjoys embracing the outdoors with her family.
“I get the pleasure of raising my three beautiful children. We love to hike, ride bikes, rollerblade and paddleboard ... really just exploring new areas of Georgia we have yet to visit,” she said.