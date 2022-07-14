Dana Karstensen can’t think of a better place to work than the island she grew up loving: Jekyll Island.
After moving away from the Golden Isles for a few decades, Karstensen returned and became the assistant manager at the MOSAIC Museum on Jekyll Island in 2021. Since returning, she’s enjoyed giving tours and showing guests the extensive history of Jekyll Island.
“There was a lot of stuff that’s nationally important that happened over here (on Jekyll Island) and I think sometimes we forget to look in our own backyards to see the history there,” Karstensen said.
Tom Alexander, the director of historic resources for the Jekyll Island Authority, said the MOSAIC museum serves as the repository for all things historical on the island.
From the island’s prehistory to the modern era, the museum allows visitors to gain a better understanding of Jekyll Island’s rich history. The museum’s gallery includes both permanent and rotating exhibits in it, Alexander said.
This summer, the MOSAIC museum offers two new programs for visitors to enjoy.
Alexander said the museum brought back their tour of Hollybourne Cottage located in the Jekyll Island Historic District.
Bridge-builder Charles Stewart Maurice built Hollybourne Cottage in 1890 using various bridge-building techniques. Preservation of the cottage was recently finished restoring the home for guests to tour and enjoy.
“It’s a beautiful building and is very distinct. It completely stands out from the other cottages that are here. It’s a different architectural style and is built out of tabby,” Karstensen explained.
Pistols and Privateers, another new program for the summer, transports guests back in time to the colonial age. The tours will be offered on two Saturdays this month, July 23 and 30.
“We are bringing a lot of different elements from the colonial period into this really cool program,” Alexander said.
The new colonial-era tour includes a talk from Christophe DuBignon, a Frenchman that lived on the island during that time, and a weapons firing demonstration consistent with the period, Alexander said.
Besides the two new programs, the museum offers its daily Faith Chapel tours and regular landmark trolley tour that gives an overview of the history of the island. Karstensen said each tour offers something new to visitors.
“You could take the same tour twice by two different people in the same week and you might get a slightly different take on the history. You’re gonna get the same basic stuff about the full history but each tour guide has their own special interests,” Karstensen said.
Guests visiting the museum gallery can also find artifacts from different periods of the island’s history, going as far back as when Native Americans lived on the Island. Alexander said the museum has artifacts from the colonial period, plantation period, and even pieces from when the Jekyll Island Club owned the island.
“There’s lots of cool history here and it encompasses so many different pieces of our society. It appeals to everybody,” Alexander said. “It has a lot of history about the colonial period and the plantation period on the island. We also have Native American history and African American history.”
Unfortunately, many people don’t realize how much history the MOSAIC offers since it is relatively new, Karstensen said. The museum first opened its doors in 2019 to the public after being renovated.
“It’s a very family-friendly museum, plus it really has a lot of information,” Karstensen said. “There are a lot of hands-on activities within the museum.”
Some of these activities include a place for kids to build their own cottages, pretend to drive an old, red truck and play on a recreated, early-era boat.
Alexander said the people who come and visit the MOSAIC museum gain a richer understanding of both the history of Jekyll Island along with the history of Southeast Georgia.
“This is a really cool place to get a snapshot of the history of coastal Georgia from its earliest peoples all the way up to modern times,” Alexander said. “We’re happy to be welcoming guests back.”
Karstensen said guests should also be on the lookout for new exhibits coming to the museum in the next couple of months.