Watermelons are a little more interesting than they appear. One could say there’s more under the surface of their green, striped rind than just the sweet red flesh.
They’re not
exactly a fruit
Given how sweet and juicy they are, one could be forgiven for mistaking watermelons for a fruit. They share many of the commonalities all fruit do — they originate from flowers that are pollinated by bees — per the Texas A&M’s horticulture extension. Watermelons also contain seeds. But they’re in the cucurbitaceae family — also known as the gourd family. The group also includes pumpkins, cucumbers and squash.
Associated with the hot summer, watermelons are best enjoyed sliced after some fun in the sun. That’s no surprise. Texas A&M says watermelons are around 92% water and boost antioxidant intake.
They’re packed with good nutrients
There are a lot more health benefits than simple hydration, though, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
It’s also a great way to boost the health of your cells, organs and nervous system by increasing the body’s intake of antioxidants, non-protein amino acids and lycopene, the UDSA found. Specifically, the nutrients in watermelons can slow down natural cell damage, help repair body tissue and potentially regulate blood pressure.
“The fruit has gone through many years of evolution, domestication and selection for desirable qualities — mainly those associated with flesh color, texture and nutrient and sugar content,” says Larry Parnell, an agriculture research scientist with the USDA. “But our research continues to find that the fruit contains a wide range of nutrients that improve your overall health.”
Georgia is perfect for growing them
Per the University of Georgia’s Agricultural Extension Service, Georgia’s long, hot, humid summers are perfect for the big green giants. They need lots of light, water and space, though.
Seeds should be planted in small hills about 8 feet apart on all sides, planting four or five on each hill. A week after they’ve germinated, spread them out to around two per hill. Make sure to fertilize them generously and give them at least an inch of water per week, so make sure to keep up with watering when rain is scarce, per UGA. They can be harvested in around 70-90 days.
“Look for a curly tendril at the stem. The watermelon is ready to be picked when the tendril opposite the fruit stem is completely dry,” according to the extension service.
“Other signs of ripeness include yellowing of the underside of the fruit and a dull thump sound when tapping the fruit.”
They’re a big part of the global economy
According to the USDA, watermelon was introduced to Europe via Moorish Spain in the 10th century.
“Since then, watermelon has been cultivated successfully in warmer Mediterranean regions before being brought to the Americas by European colonists during the 16th century,” the USDA says. “Today, watermelon is grown in 44 U.S. states, while major production is centered in California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.”
It’s an important part of the agricultural economy across the world, with 100 million tons making it to market globally, by the USDA’s estimates.
It’s Georgia’s No. 1 produce crop, per the state Department of Agriculture. Over 40 million acres in Georgia are devoted to growing it. A study by the University of Georgia calculated that farmers in the state made over $176 million on watermelons in 2021. By far, the biggest sellers were in Telfair, Tift and Crisp counties.
They make a great cocktail
Luke Kelly, assistant director of food and beverage for The King and Prince, has a recommendation for anyone looking for a chill beverage in the last few — but no less hot — days of summer.
“For one, our watermelon margarita at ECHO is made with Tanteo Blanco Tequila, Tattersall Orange Crema Liqueur, real watermelon juice, lemon juice, lime juice and agave nectar,” Kelly said. “I recommend enjoying this poolside, paired with something light like fish tacos or grilled shrimp. The unmistakable sweet melon flavor of this cocktail makes it a perfect fit for summer.”
ECHO’s watermelon margarita
Ingredients
1½ oz. Tanteo Blanco Tequila
¾ oz. Tattersall Orange Crema
1 ounce each of lemon juice, lime juice, watermelon juice, agave nectar
Directions: Mix juices, orange crema and tequila in a tumbler. Pour over ice and garnish with watermelon and lime.