One day a few months ago, Christine Thompson and Josh Brown realized they had a hard time finding milkshakes to their liking the Golden Isles. So they did the obvious thing — started their own mobile milkshake bar.
“We would come up with all the ideas for our own shakes,” Thompson said. “When you go into town, you can get a chocolate cake, a key lime and maybe a cheesecake. A lot of them have the same desserts and it’s hard to find a good variety.”
Variety is the name of the game, she said. Plenty of restaurants in town make milkshakes, some are handmade, but none offer the variety she and Brown were looking for. That is, until the pair started the Shake It Up Milkshake Bar, currently operating out of Crabdaddy’s food truck.
Of course, simply serving different flavors of milkshake wouldn’t fulfill the duo’s vision.
“Our vision is to provide not just a milkshake, it’s got some sort of dessert or confection that makes it extra,” Thompson said.
On top of a peach cobbler milkshake sits actual peaches, while a strawberry shortcake version includes fresh, locally sources strawberries. A big part of Shake It Up’s signature including products one finds grown locally.
The name itself isn’t a hard one to explain, Thompson says, as it plays into their Instagram presence.
“We also loved the fact that we could #shakeitup and involve the community in what we’re doing that day and where we’re going that day,” Thompson said.
Both Brown, a server and manager at Fiddlers seafood restaurant, and Thompson, a court reporter for Glynn County Superior Court, are veterans of the food industry, and took the chance to start their own venture as soon as it presented itself.
“Me and Josh grew up here and pretty much lived here our whole lives,” Thompson said. “We love sweets, we love to go out and eat desserts and we struggled to find something different.”
The biggest hurdle left before the business launches fully is getting local and state government agencies to sign off on the venture. It takes a while due to the peculiarities of local regulations, but Thompson said they’re not deterred.
“Eventually, we do want a brick and mortar, something that we can leave a stamp on the community with,” Thompson said.
The owners and crew at Crabdaddy’s have been a big part in the early days, which the business is really still in the middle of. While the Thompson and Brown are still jumping through the regulatory hoops to get their own food truck, Thompson said the business has been generous enough to let them use Crabdaddy’s food truck and equipment to prepare milkshakes.
Until then, Shake It Up will continue to make pop-up appearances at events and parties. To find out more, visit instagram.com/ shakeitup_milkshakebar.