If you were to pick a book of the Bible to describe Gary Cumby’s life, you might unwittingly chose Lamentations. It seems a fit title for a man who was orphaned at 8, paralyzed from the neck-down at 18 and had both feet amputated.
The Baptist preacher, however, sees it differently. He believes as the Apostle Paul did, that trials and tribulations strengthen the believer’s spiritually to do God’s work. For Cumby, that work is currently as the pastor of New Beginning Fellowship, a church overlooking Newcastle Street with a small, diverse congregation and a desire to help others.
“God knows what he’s doing. God is sovereign,’’ Cumby said. “God gave us this property.”
But before God gave New Beginning the property, there were some very public losses. Cumby was pastor at Glynn Haven Baptist on St. Simons when all the previous years of neglect took hold and engineers said patches were needless. It was time to tear down the concrete block structure that had been there more than 60 years.
A developer bought the property, the church bought a far smaller lot next door to Adelaide’s with plans to tear down an old house and build there. But before the house was torn down, a live oak was cut down onto the structure and then came some bad news from the county. The tree had been on the site plan so, Glynn County Community Development said, Glynn Haven would have to start over.
The church leaders didn’t want to go through that process again given all the sometimes misinformed protests they had endured. They had worshiped happily for 15 months at the Friendly Express near Sea Palms waiting to build a church, but then found a place in Brunswick. When they began services in its new building in June 18, it was with a new name, New Beginning Fellowship.
The place is sneaky, sitting on an L-shaped lot at L Street and Newcastle. The long side of the L starts at the front door overlooking the East River, and the short side is for parking.
Inside, a small reception space leads into offices, a food pantry, clothes closet for the needy, a library, nursery and kitchen before it opens into a sanctuary with seats for 30. It is unpretentious except for the gleaming light fixtures that once hung in Glynn Haven. There are 3,274 square feet in all, and that’s enough for New Beginning, he said.
Given Cumby’s early childhood in Florida, it’s astonishing he’s where he is.
“My dad was a drunk,’’ he said. His mother got tired of it and threw him out of the house. He remembers eating government cheese and government cereal in government milk. But then his mother was diagnosed with cancer and, when she was hospitalized, social services sent Grace Grace, a Black woman, to care for the three young Cumby children at home.
“When my mama went to the hospital in the early 60s and died, this Black woman took three little White kids home with her and cared for them,’’ he said.
He remembers Miss Grace ironing and crying on the day President Kennedy was assassinated and saying “He was a good man.” Abram and Grace Grace took the three children to church with them and Abram Grace taught them to play golf in his front yard.
The three Cumby children were in foster care for a few weeks, but were placed back with their father, who drank until he died.
“My aunt and uncle, Frank and Edith Jones, 61 and 50, came down for my dad’s funeral and took home three kids, 6, 8 and 10,’’ Cumby, said.
The middle child, like the Graces, the Joneses took them to church.
“I can see the hand of God continually,’’ he said, just as it was on Feb. 6, 1973, when, “I surrendered my life to Christ.”
It was the next year that his life was altered drastically when he went to a middle school with the South Cobb High chorus to perform. There was a pommel horse in the gym, and although he was no gymnast, Cumby wanted to do a flip off of it. He was doing a handstand on the handles when a shoulder gave way and he fell crushing three vertebrae in his neck.
Doctor said he wouldn’t live past three days, but, Cumby says again, “The Lord was with me the whole time.”
He went to college to get a teaching degree, but with limited use of his hands and arms, he knew that would be difficult so he instead took a free computer programming course Georgia Tech offered for the disabled.
He had met his wife, Deborah, who drove him places and one night she stopped the car and asked, “Are you going to ask me to marry you or what?”
He asked. She accepted. They were married in the sight of God on Oct. 4, 1980.
“We got married on a Saturday. I started work on a Monday,’’ he said.
He programmed for General Electric and later Cotton States Insurance, took on the youth ministry at his church and branched out, first speaking at a state Regional Youth Detention Center.
At most of his ministries, he has first filled in for someone else including at a homeless mission where he arrived to find 20 steps to the door. Four big men came out and said, “We’ll get you up there preacher.”
He delivered a message he had written during a lunch break.
“There were 40 people in the congregation. Twenty surrendered to Christ that night,’’ he said.
He preached 17 years at the Regional Youth Detention Center and 12 in the homeless mission all while holding down a full-time job and teaching Sunday School.
Gary and Deborah Cumby had visited St. Simons, and he had changed careers to customer service management at an Atlanta area Kroger. They decided to make St. Simons their permanent home, and Cumby got a transfer to the Kroger in Brunswick. The store closed two weeks after the offer, but they came anyway and he took a near identical job at the island Winn-Dixie.
He took on more. He moved from a chess club to coaching students at Frederica Academy, St. Simons Elementary and in private lessons.
While he was in “pulpit supply’’ in Baptist churches, he was asked in February 2007 to be the interim at Glynn Haven Baptist.
“People started joining and getting saved,’’ and the church voted him in as permanent pastor the following November. His ministry with the Glynn Haven congregation has lasted 15 years, but the building didn’t. Thus the new beginning.
The church that was just down the block is now 10 miles from the Cumby’s home, but there is more ministry than before. New Beginning supports the Salvation Army and recently adopted Mtn2Sea disaster relief ministry. He speaks at The Well sometimes and the church even helped the city buy smoke alarms for the needy.
“We try to have our fingers in all kinds of things,’’ he said.
Like the Cumbys, some drive from St. Simons to sit in a congregation of Whites, Blacks and Hispanics. While other churches shut down for COVID, New Beginning kept going with stable attendance of a congregation dedicated to helping the community and to sharing the Gospel, he said.
“They’re all God creations, and He wants them to be his children. Somebody has to tell them,” he said. “Preach the word of God and help people come to Christ. That’s why we’re here.”
Cumby said people sometimes only see the disability of a quadriplegic and double amputee, but he smiles and counts off some, not all, of his blessings.
“I live on St. Simons. I pastor a church. I teach chess. I’ve been married 41 years to a wonderful wife,’’ he said. “And a congregation has stuck with me 15 years.”