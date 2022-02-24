Sunshine poured through the expansive windows of the Golden Isles Welcome Center on St. Simons Island. Carol Hirst sat on a couch, a basket with three large plastic eggs situated before her. In her hands, she held a stack of hand-painted cards depicting various vignettes from the Golden Isles.
“People like the turtle,” Hirst said with a smile, pointing to one of the pieces.
The paintings are all part of a project Hirst started with her daughter, Kristin Riegel. It took shape at the beginning of the pandemic when the Hirsts were spending time on St. Simons and away from their chilly home in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“Last year with COVID, my daughter was asked to work from home. And my husband and I come here for February and March and rent a condo, so she decided that she would come here and spend three weeks. She just worked from here,” Hirst explained. “Everybody, I think, wants to be in a beautiful place if you have to stay home to work.”
As the family spent time exploring the Isles, they came across the popular Island Treasures campaign on Jekyll Island. The Jekyll Island Authority places glass globes around the state-owned island for travelers to find.
“My family loves game playing and hunts, so Kristin wanted to go over there and find a globe ... I said, ‘Well, we can try.’ It became pretty clear quickly that we couldn’t find a globe that day,” Hirst recalled with a laugh.
But the outing proved inspiring. In addition to treasure hunts, the mother-daughter duo also shares a love of painting. That’s when Kristin decided that could offer the foundation for a St. Simons Island-based expedition for curious families.
“We decided that we wanted to do something that involved art because we love it. It also happened to be around Easter so we started painting these little paintings that we called ‘mini masterpieces’ and put them in these large eggs,” Hirst said.
At first, members of the public were a bit wary.
“The first one we hid was at Gould’s Inlet. We sat in the car and watch all kinds of people walk right by it. And they’re large and sparkly so you can definitely see it. Finally, a family with children walked by, and it was kind of at eye level for this little boy,” she said.
“He started leaping over the boardwalk to get it. Then, his mother told him, ‘Don’t touch it, don’t touch it.’ I looked at Kristin and said, ‘Maybe this isn’t going to work.’ People are so wary, especially with children — and you have to be. But we just drove away and hoped that someone would find it.”
And someone did. Slowly but surely, word got out through social media channels and the Mini Masterpieces were a go.
“We advertised it only on Facebook and asked the people if they found it to put it on Facebook or Instagram. The word started getting around and people started to get really excited about it,” she said.
Since that time, the women have continued to paint and are ready to roll out another round of the egg hunt. It will officially begin March 1 on St. Simons Island. Locals and guests should be on the lookout for large pastel colored Easter eggs that contain about an index card sized painting. On the back, Hirst says there’s a message about the painting’s purpose.
“We love St. Simons and think it’s beautiful here. We hope that if a tourist finds it, they will keep it as a souvenir from their time here,” she said. “And on the back it talks about that and how the mission is just to share joy.”
From there, the mini masterpiece owner is asked to post a photo of the artwork using the hash tag #StSimonsEggs. Hirst adds that they would also be incredibly grateful to recipients if they would return the plastic eggs to the Golden Isles Welcome Center, 529 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island.
“That would be a really big help. We are doing about 90 of them, so with the shipping cost ... that adds up. We’d love to be able re-use the eggs,” she said.
The two are also accepting help from artistic folks wanting to help paint the cards.
“I take painting classes at Glynn Visual Arts and some of those ladies have offered to paint. But it’s mostly just me and Kristin,” she said. “But we’d be happy for anyone to help. All we want to do is help spread a little joy.”