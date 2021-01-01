At this time last year, no one could have predicted what was to come. Social unrest, racial division, political nastiness ... certainly those were all issues that had been seen before but toss in a deadly pandemic and the entire world was left bewildered.
For the Rev. Jane Page, pastor of the United Universalists of Coastal Georgia, it felt a little like living in an episode of the Twilight Zone. After all, here she was conducting online services through Zoom while a storm raged all around.
“2020 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. This past Sunday my message to our congregation was ‘Living in the Twilight Zone — 2020.’ I had actually started 2020 with a Twilight Zone series. I would use a clip from one of the original Twilight Zone episodes written by Unitarian Universalist Rod Serling,” she said.
“Then, we would explore lessons that could be learned. I stopped the series when I realized that we were, indeed, living in something like the Twilight Zone. But I decided to revisit them as we ended the year.”
Page focused on various episodes and how the characters made their way through. It was a light-hearted source of inspiration after months upon months of very dark days. She hoped that it would help inspire her congregants to persevere.
“They shared some of the ways they are making it through these dark, difficult times in Zoom Breakout groups, then I shared some of my own, including exercise, meditation/prayer, reading and writing, listening to and sharing music (including participation in our online choir), my work and my ministry, and most important — finding ways to connect,” she said.
“Even though we are somewhat isolated we can connect with nature, with family and with members of our congregation and other groups. We have to continue to do this safely, though. We’ve connected with outside lawn chair social distance gatherings, through social media and phone calls, and especially through our Zoom worship services, which we will continue to share until we have all had the opportunity to be vaccinated and reach true herd immunity.”
That, she adds, will certainly take some time. And there are uncertain days ahead but Page urges everyone to try to seek out light wherever they can to continue to move through to better days.
“We acknowledged dark times ahead as we enter 2021, but reminded folks of the light than can help us through. I shared a quote by Desmond Tutu that says, ‘Hope is being able to see there is light despite all the darkness,’” she said.
“Then, I reminded them that we all had a light within us. It’s that life force energy that some may refer to as our soul. We can use that light to find our own way and to help others by sharing that light with them. And of course, I sang a few lines of ‘This little light of mine.’”
She hopes that this message will resonate beyond her congregation and into the world for a brighter 2021.
“Our community has had especially dark times this year, but we can all carry that light into 2021 and hope for that brighter future. May it be so,” she said.
Like Rev. Page, others in the spiritual and mindfulness communities have been sharing thoughts and hope for a better tomorrow. Here are some of their contributions:
Elisabeth Ruff, yoga teacher and owner of Salt AER Studios in Brunswick
“Breathing is something you have to do anyway. Why not just focus on it for a few extra seconds a day? In yoga, there are many beneficial breath practices, but I’m talking simple here. Inhale. Exhale. Count the length of your breath — can you extend your exhalation a bit? Could you work up to five sets of intentional long, slow deep breaths, several times a day? Inhale. Exhale. Inhale. Exhale. That’s it. That’s my 2021 advice. Maybe you’ll notice some changes. Maybe you’ll begin to quiet the noise. Maybe you’ll begin to notice what really matters to you. But all that will come later. Your life began with breath ... let this be the year you truly breathe.”
Anne Coyle,
yoga teacher at The Club
“In my class on Sunday, I offered the idea that 2020 was the year that we were forced to think outside the box. A year prior, I had offered the intention of focusing on ourselves, not know what was to come. Anne Frank said ... ‘What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet.’ I wrapped it up with this year should be a year of acceptance because some of our best haven’t happened yet and we need to embrace the idea that we may not be able to control what’s happening, but we can control how we react and feel.”
Vic Clepper, Ashtanga yoga teacher at Salt AER Studios
“If 2020 taught me anything, it was to be flexible. The only thing that stays the same is: Everything changes. My hope for the new year is to embrace life even when it’s tough and changing; to be vigilant in showing up for myself whether that’s leaning in and trying harder or softening and letting go.”
Anne Goodstein, yoga teacher at The Clouds
“I am reading ‘The Art of Attention’ from Elena Brower and in it she says: ‘We are not changing what happened — we are changing the way it lives in us.’ It was in the chapter of awakening and it resonated with me after what happen this year. Shifting our attentions, intentions, priorities to access higher possibilities, to 2021.”
Neely Hunter, owner, massage therapist and Reiki master at Balance Wellness Studio on St. Simons Island
“Our focus for the new year is on the fundamentals. Metaphorically and literally strengthening and balancing our foundation — the core of our business is balanced wellness and attending to the core in our bodies prepares us for anything. 2020, while presenting countless challenges, has also given us an opportunity to really hone in on what keeps us going.”