Barnabas Szekely wants the world to know that microgreens aren’t just something to add to a salad or use as a garnish, they can be incorporated into nearly anything.
For his company, JuicyGreenz, Szekely specializes in broccoli, pea shoots, radish and sunflower. Each one has its own benefits.
“Sunflower, you can eat it like popcorn, it’s crunchy and has a nutty flavor. Kids like pea shoots because they taste like a pea,” said Szekely.
He’s worked in various cities around the world in food service and bartending, now working on Sea Island, but gardening has always a constant in his life. Back in Hungary, where he was born, his grandmother also worked in her garden in a small mountain town.
“She had a mountain garden full of everything — raspberries, red sorrels, everything,” Szekely said.
That family tradition of farming is something he carried with him throughout his life, but he wasn’t always able to work the soil living in the city. After he and his wife moved to Brunswick — a comparatively small town — he admits he got a little bored and started looking for something to do.
The idea of starting a microgreen farm came to mind after some thought. It can be done in a relatively small space and can be scaled from a one-person operation up to a larger venture with relative ease.
“People here miss out on some foods,” he said. “In the 1980s, in California, microgreens were becoming a big thing. I learned about them from a guy who grew them when I was a bartender.”
As someone who cares about his fitness, Szekely said he has no problem promoting microgreens either.
Plants offer different things at different stages of growth, he said. Microgreens are harvested at the next phase after initially sprouting. The appeal is mainly in their small size, which packs a fantastic amount of flavor and nutritional value into a tiny package.
Depending on the variety, microgreens can pack up to 40 times more antioxidants and as many or more vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids and more.
Szekely cares a lot about their health, and he wants to spread the knowledge that a good diet can change a life. Even simple changes, like adding microgreens, can have a big impact on overall health and day-to-day wellness. They’re not hard to incorporate into any dish, dessert or drink, but Szekely says he thinks many simply don’t know how.
One idea is to portion the ingredients for microgreen smoothies into ziplock bags and freeze them.
“You’re going to lose some (nutritional) value when you freeze them, but it’s so concentrated, it’s still good for you,” Szekely, said although he recommended using microgreens within a week of buying them.
Find more information about Szekely’s business at juicygreenz.com. He offers one-time purchases as well as weekly, bi-weekly and monthly subscriptions, hand-delivered. For those on a busy schedule, he said he’ll even leave drop-offs at a cooler by their door if so desired.
For anyone curious about how to use microgreens in something other than a salad, he offered one recipe from his cookbook, which comes free with the first order from his website and includes 15 starter recipes.
1 large sprig mint (6-8 large leaves)
1 mango, peeled and cut into chunks
1-inch piece of fresh ginger root, peeled and chopped rough
5-6 coconut water ice cubes
Directions: Place all ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend for about a minute. If you want to remove the pulp, pass the resulting juice through a fine mesh sieve over your glass. Sprinkle some chia seeds and add a mint leaf for garnish, and serve immediately.