Memory Matters to host Garden Party fundraiser

Through weddings, births, vacations, holidays — one’s memories form the very fabric of their life. When those are taken away, it changes every thing about one’s story and sense of self.
It’s something Melissa O’Halloran knows well. The executive director of Memory Matters in Brunswick works with families who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
The statistics about the illnesses, she says, are staggering.
“Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., 1 in 3 seniors pass with some form of dementia and one case of dementia is diagnosed every four seconds, globally,” she said.
“In recent years, Coastal Georgia had almost 2,000 people living with Alzheimer’s alone that doesn’t include other forms of dementia and those who go undiagnosed.”
While there isn’t a cure, there is help. Memory Matters offers education and enrichment resources for families dealing with these diseases. They also offer programs for those suffering with memory loss that include seated yoga, art classes, coloring and puzzle groups.
“We facilitate support groups in Brunswick, Darien, St. Simons and Jekyll islands where caregivers can learn and build a network of friendship and support,” she said.
“Our facility is the one stop shop for educational materials post diagnosis, plus we host educational events for our families such as Emergency Preparedness & Estate Planning.”
All of their activities and services are free, which makes fundraising a necessity. That’s how the Memory Matters Garden Party was formed. It will return for its second year from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Musgrove Retreat on St. Simons Island.
“This event is the foundation supporting the continuation of Memory Matters’ programming,” she said.
“We simply couldn’t continue having such a positive impact in our local community if not for this incredibly important event and our supporters.”
The afternoon will feature a number of wines paired with light fare created by A Moveable Feast in Brunswick.
“Tonic Blue will be entertaining, and we will have an abundant silent auction with items from spa packages to getaways to commissioned art and everything in between,” O’Halloran said.
The historic setting is also a draw within itself. The property dates back to 1938, when it was constructed by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco heir and philanthropist Nancy Susan Reynolds. Other historical highlights include President Carter’s first pre-inaugural cabinet meeting.
“If it is a first time visiting Musgrove, we highly recommend our VIP ticket which includes a walking history tour. It’s truly a delightful afternoon of great food, drink and ambiance that supports our very worthwhile cause.”
All of money raised goes directly back into supporting local families in need.
“Purchasing a ticket to our fundraiser or even donating if you cannot attend, helps to ensure that no family in the Golden Isles will have to navigate their memory loss journeys alone,” O’Halloran said.