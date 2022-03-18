Julie Tharpe understands the power of music. Not only has the executive director of Memory Matters seen it through her work with the local nonprofit, she’s also experienced it in her personal life.
“Whether you have Alzheimer’s Disease or another form of dementia, musical memories are the last to go. That’s why Tony Bennett is able to sing with Lady Gaga and remember all of the words,” she said.
The 95-year-old legend was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016 but has continued to perform in live shows and in studio with the songstress. Tharpe says Bennett’s is just one of many similar stories.
“My grandmother was the same way. Two weeks before she passed, we went to see her in the hospital and she still remembered all the words to hymns even though she didn’t remember anything else. Music is such a strong memory.”
The power of the two — music and memory — will come together to benefit the organization at a fundraiser titled Music and Memories. It will begin at 4 p.m. April 3 at Musgrove Retreat and Conference Center on St. Simons Island.
The evening will offer performances by local favorites like saxophonist Michael Hulett and a string duo from the Jacksonville Orchestra. There will also be a DJ playing songs from various eras.
“It will run the gamut from the 1950s to something current if that’s what people want to hear,” she said.
There will be a dinner prepared by Halyard’s and an extensive raffle.
“We have a huge raffle with items like a night at the Westin on Jekyll Island and an accessories package from the Sea Island Forge. There’s a huge basket of restaurant gift cards, spa treatments and a painting by Ken Wallin,” Tharpe said.
“And one thing that I think is very special is that one of our caregivers made a quilt for this. That was so sweet. The raffle tickets are available on the website through Eventbrite or at Memory Matters.”
Tickets are $125 per person and all of those dollars go right back into Memory Matters’ mission. The local organization offers a place of comfort and respite for those suffering with memory issues, as well as their caregivers.
“For care recipients, they can come here without any stigma or feeling like people are staring at them. We have different events and entertainment for them. It’s very relaxing, and we don’t charge anyone to come here. It’s completely free,” she said.
Some the programs include gentle yoga, movies, games, coloring and puzzles. For caregivers, there are groups to offer much-needed support.
“Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another type of dementia is incredibly difficult. My mother had Alzheimer’s, my aunt, grandmother … there’s just a long line of family history. And it is so hard,” she said.
“It can be so isolating too for caregivers, and we’ve been told many times that having this support is just a Godsend.”
That was particularly true during the early days of the pandemic. And many families have expressed gratitude since the Brunswick center, located in a residential property at 2803 Sherwood Drive, reopened.
“I think that everyone really missed it. It was so isolating for both the care recipients and the caregivers. I started as the director when we reopened. And we’ve had so many people who have told us how much they missed it when we were closed,” she said.
And continuing to offer that sense of support is critically important as is the fundraiser that fuels it. While Memory Matters is supported by the Georgia Alzheimer’s Foundation and a couple of other groups, the majority of their funding comes from individual donations by locals.
“We have some grants, but we do not receive anything from any government agency. It’s just us. That’s why we started the Music and Memory fundraiser and of course, this is our first actual fundraiser in three or four years so it’s incredibly important,” she said.