Organizations in Golden Isles will conduct live Memorial Day observances to honor those who died in the service of their country.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of two in 2020, while Taps at Twilight was aired virtually. But, this year, in-person events are returning.
The commemorations began last Saturday with Maritime Day, held at the St. Simons Island pier.
The next will be held Saturday before the official Memorial Day observance on Monday. Medal of Honor winner and retired Marine Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston will deliver the Memorial Day address at the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles’ observance at 11 a.m. on May 29 at Veterans Memorial Park, located off Newcastle Street in Brunswick, between the western ends of I and J streets.
The observance was changed from the traditional May 31 date to ensure that Maj. Gen. Livingston could be present to speak. Gen. Robert Magnus, retired assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, will introduce Livingston.
Livingston was awarded the Medal of Honor for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty...” during his service in Vietnam, the award citation says.
On May 2, 1968, Livingston was a captain commanding Co. E, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, when he maneuvered his men across 500 meters of open rice paddies in an assault on heavily fortified North Vietnamese Army troops in the village of Dai Do. The enemy had seized the village the previous day isolating another Marine company from the rest of the battalion.
Although wounded twice by grenade fragments, he refused medical treatment and continued to direct his men.
After his unit destroyed more than 100 mutually supporting bunkers, a third company passed through the secure position and assaulted a neighboring village where they were hit with a furious counterattack.
Livingston then took his remaining force forward and joined forces with the other Marines to repulse the counterattack. Wounded a third time and unable to walk, he nonetheless remained in an exposed position redeploying his men to safety and supervising the evacuation of casualties.
Only after his men were safe did he allow himself to be evacuated.
He returned to Vietnam a third time in 1975 to serve as operations officer for the evacuation of Americans including from Saigon. He was promoted to major general in 1991 and assumed command of the 4th Marine Division (Reinforced) in 1992. He retired in 1995 after 33 years of service.
He has spoken before on St. Simons at a Veterans’ Day observance and at Taps at Twilight.
The ceremony at Veterans Park will begin with the presentation of colors by Glynn Academy U.S. Marine Corps Junior ROTC cadets.
After an Armed Forces medley, former Glynn County Commissioner Mike Browning will receive recognition for his work on the veterans’ park. Browning served as an infantry sergeant in Vietnam with the 11th Brigade of the 23rd Infantry Division.
On Memorial Day itself, May 31, Lt. Col. Stephan Bolton, garrison commander at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, will deliver the address at the Rotary Club of St. Simons’ Taps at Twilight observance at Neptune Park.
Born at Fort Belvoir, Va., Bolton grew up in Lawrence, Kan., and enlisted in the National Guard in 1990 and served as a Special Forces communications sergeant in the Colorado and Virginia National Guard and as a medical sergeant at Fort Bragg before earning his commission in Officer Candidate School.
He has deployed for operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, Haiti, Mali, Djibouti and Chad. He has also deployed to five Central American and South American partner nations for security cooperation activities.
Attendees are welcome to gather in front of the bandstand at Neptune Park beginning at 6:45 p.m. Monday for patriotic music.
Luis Haza, director emeritus of the American Youth Orchestra in Washington, will play the National Anthem on violin and Leslie Mattingly will lead the audience in singing “God Bless America.”
The colors will be presented and retired by cadets from the Junior ROTC classes at Glynn Academy and Brunswick High. The ceremony will conclude with the traditional playing of “Taps” as the sun sets over St. Simons Sound.