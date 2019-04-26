Melodica Men to perform May 4

Tristan Clarke and Joe Buono are serious musicians. Multi-instrument talents, Clarke primarily plays trumpet while Buono usually focuses on the bass trombone. The two met while studying music at the prestigious Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, and today, they both play with the Jacksonville Symphony.
But along the way, these accomplished musicians’ path took an unexpected twist. Enter the melodica.
“It’s like a harmonica with little reeds inside. The air passes through and the reeds create the sound. But it also has a keyboard,” Clarke explained.
Part organ and part harmonica, it is often considered more a toy for children than an adult’s instrument. But once Buono introduced Clarke to it, the rest, as they say, is history.
“This was back in 2016, and it started off as a complete joke. We had our first rehearsal in my mom’s basement. It was just really fun and satisfying to play. And it was very easy when compared to the trumpet,” he said with a laugh.
When the duo traveled to Seattle, the melodicas came along too. They decided to have a little fun and take them to the streets. Clarke and Buono crafted a basic street musician set-up but instead of the typical acoustic guitars, they broke out the melodicas. And to the surprise of everyone — especially Clarke and Buono — they drew quite a crowd.
“It was ridiculous ... we made like $2,000 in tips. We couldn’t believe it,” Clarke said. “We were very surprised.”
But they were also intrigued. The light-hearted instruments could be paired with any type of music — from classical to rock to themes from video games. Buono and Clarke started to vary their repertoire then started online accounts under the moniker the Melodica Men.
They soon realized that they really had something special. Before long, the Melodica Men were racking up millions of views on YouTube and more than 200 thousand likes on Facebook.
For their online performances, they often dress in costume to share songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” or the “Game of Thrones” theme. Their “Star Wars” theme video alone wracked up more than 2.2 million views.
But they also pull out more traditional tunes. They’ve done the “1812 Overture” and Holst’s “Jupiter” from “The Planets.”
“We’ve played ‘Rite of Spring,’ which is a really angry and famous piece of classical music. It was in ‘Fantasia’ and it’s awesome,” Clarke said.
And while they are still employed as professional musicians, their Melodica Men performances have been huge hits.
They’ve even taken to the stage with symphonies.
“The conductor needed an act for a pops concert and someone dropped out. So we performed,” Clarke said. “We’ve performed at the Atlanta Symphony, the West Virginia Symphony and with a couple of different orchestras. Then we started doing solo performances.”
One of those will be held locally and benefit the Coastal Symphony of Georgia (of which Clarke is a member).
“I’ve been in the Coastal Symphony for three years and I’m really excited to do this there. We will be playing some of our melodica arrangements and the piano too. There will be a little bit of everything,” he said. “We get super excited. We like to get up and move around. It’s a lot of fun.”
Melodica Men, sponsored by Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. May 4 at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Part of the Sound Bite series, tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door.
Admission cost includes a fried chicken buffet and one glass wine or beer. A cash bar will also available. For advance tickets email Janice Lamattina at lamattina2@comcast.net or visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.