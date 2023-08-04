“In June, the fireflies were just like magic. They were everywhere,” Catherine Zimmerman said.
But three years later, the firefly magic was gone.
Like many Americans, Zimmerman partially defined her home by its lawn. The ideal of fresh-cut, rich green grass became an icon of the American Dream nearly 75 years ago. Whether it’s from “Keeping up with the Joneses” or “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” lawns still remain the standard for homes today — but Zimmerman strives to change this norm.
In her film and book, Zimmerman shares how she changed her landscaping practices from lawns to meadows. The story brings attention to how creating meadows and prairies can help restore biodiversity.
A film screening, discussion and book signing with Zimmerman, the author and director of “Urban & Suburban Meadows, Bringing Meadowscaping to Big and Small Spaces,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Coastal WildScapes, One Hundred Miles and the St. Simons Land Trust are partnering to host the event.
Zimmerman said it took her many years to notice that lawns were harming natural habitats.
After about 29 years into her video career, she went back to school to study horticulture and landscape design. She said a soil class showed her there was a lot more going on in the earth than she originally thought, piquing her interest in landcare.
Before she moved into her new house, she says, the owners told her there were no pesticides in the yard. When she first moved in, there were fireflies everywhere, which she said brought her back to her experiences growing up on a farm.
“I just kept doing the kinds of practices that I always did, which was to use a lot of chemicals and make a neat, perfect lawn, and just really wasn’t thinking about what I was actually doing, because I wasn’t really seeing any harmful effects,” Zimmerman said.
When she moved out three years later, she realized the fireflies had disappeared and that she was responsible.
“It’s funny that a little bug that lights up, it kind of lit up something in me,” she said. “... Think about all those other insects that I probably offed because I can’t see them.”
Zimmerman said she also noticed that the school was not teaching about native plants; rather, they only studied plants that were for personal interest.
“The ecological reason for planting something really needs to be one of the No. 1 reasons to plant things because if we don’t, we will continue to lose all these very important insects that make the world go round and hold up the ecosystem,” she said.
After bringing this up with the school, they asked her to teach a class. As she began teaching, she realized it was only reaching small audiences, so she made a film. She said there was so much information that she made a book too.
Through storytelling, she redefines the concept of meadows in big fields by showing how to create them in small spaces, like a backyard. She says a big message she shares is that people do not need to have much of a lawn; rather, they should only use it where they need it, like for play and barbecues.
“We don’t own this. This is not ours. We’re just temporarily, hopefully, taking care of it and nurturing it,” Zimmerman said.
Amy Schuler, the education outreach coordinator for Coastal WildScapes, said the organization encourages the community to appreciate nature and habitats on the coast. From this appreciation, she says, they hope to spark an initiative to plant natives.
“We’re just destroying so much habitat here on the coast with development because everyone just wants to live here because it’s so amazing and beautiful, so we can help out wildlife by planting natives in our backyard (and) by reducing the amount of lawn,” Schuler said.
Zimmerman said many people put humans at the top of the hierarchy of importance in the animal kingdom, but she wants this to change.
“It should be a circle,” Zimmerman said. “We’re in there with all the other creatures on earth, and we need to be nurturing those relationships if we still want to have this earth.”
“We need to be stewards of our natural environment, and that can begin at home,” Schuler said. “... People are like, ‘Well, I just have a little area. What is that going to do?’ But we can connect our backyards and provide the stepping stones for pollinators, birds and other animals.”
Wine and light hors d’oeuvres will be served at the event. Registration is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at www.coastalwildscapes.org/EVENTS.