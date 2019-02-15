McIntosh marks Black History Month

10FOR10
Buy Now

Members of the aerial dance company Caroline Calouche & Company perform.

 Mark Hames

The McIntosh Art Association is gearing up for a big weekend. It will kick off its Black History programming with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien.

It will highlight a number of artists including spotlight African American artist, Lewis Bernard Young. A McIntosh County native, Young has been legally blind since birth yet discovered an impressive artistic ability. His colorful paintings will be on display through March.

The reception will set the tone for what’s to come. The association will host its Black History Art and Humanities Program from 1 to 3 p.m. tomorrow at McIntosh County Academy, where a number of performers will share their talents. The music and dance program will feature the Darien Shouters, Caroline Calouche & Co. aerial dancers, Savannah State Wesleyan Gospel Choir and Prospect Praise Dancers. The $15 admission includes a Southern inspired carry out dinner.

Susan Murphy, president of the association and owner of the Marsh Studio, says organizer Ethel Wilson has done an outstanding job organizing the event in the past.

“Ethel and members of the Prospect Baptist Church saw the Black Wax Figures’ program in Florida and wanted them to come to Darien to expose all the school children to the Wax Figures. Ethel has been presenting the Black History program for the past 5 years. She brought Wax Figures from the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum for the past three years,” Murphy said.

This year, she adds, the event will expand on previous programming. The goal being to open the doors to attendees of all races and backgrounds. To that end, Murphy arranged for the popular Caroline Calouche and Co. to perform during the event.

“Ethel and I wanted to reach a larger constituency, black and white, by bringing in something different…contemporary aerial dancers to be lined up besides the more traditional Gullah-Geechee Darien Shouters, Prospect Praise Dancers and the Savannah State Wesleyan Gospel Choir,” she said.

“By doing so we truly have a cultural mix of music and dance in our community. Because of the political climate in our country we also wanted to give the audience a pure moment of joy and celebration.”

More from this section

DAR marks 116 years locally

DAR marks 116 years locally

History has always been part of Dee Cox’s life. As a child, she grew up watching her mother trace the family’s lineage, connecting her to those who came before. That is particularly true of her ancestors who fought in the American Revolution.

McIntosh marks Black History Month

McIntosh marks Black History Month

The McIntosh Art Association is gearing up for a big weekend. It will kick off its Black History programming with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien.

+2
Daily love, appreciation the mainstay of true love

Daily love, appreciation the mainstay of true love

Ready the quiver with heart-shaped arrows, Feb. 14 has arrived. While florists, restaurants and greeting card companies, enjoy seeing the boost — $20 billion worth industrywide, in fact — many today seem to find the holiday a tad bit dated.

+3
Sugar cookies prove great Valentine's Day treat

Sugar cookies prove great Valentine's Day treat

A quick stroll along Newcastle Street and one thing becomes crystal clear — downtown Brunswick is certainly feeling the love this time a year. Storefront to storefront is adorned with red and pink hearts, heralding the coming of Valentine’s Day.

Patient finds freedom in treatment

Patient finds freedom in treatment

Janis Schnellman is an active senior go-getter who is eager to share the story of her discovery of Heller Healthcare. She’s inspiring, fun loving and full of energy, but throughout the years, her chronic pain from psoriatic arthritis, former surgeries, degenerative disc disease, bone spurs a…