McIntosh marks Black History Month

The McIntosh Art Association is gearing up for a big weekend. It will kick off its Black History programming with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien.
It will highlight a number of artists including spotlight African American artist, Lewis Bernard Young. A McIntosh County native, Young has been legally blind since birth yet discovered an impressive artistic ability. His colorful paintings will be on display through March.
The reception will set the tone for what’s to come. The association will host its Black History Art and Humanities Program from 1 to 3 p.m. tomorrow at McIntosh County Academy, where a number of performers will share their talents. The music and dance program will feature the Darien Shouters, Caroline Calouche & Co. aerial dancers, Savannah State Wesleyan Gospel Choir and Prospect Praise Dancers. The $15 admission includes a Southern inspired carry out dinner.
Susan Murphy, president of the association and owner of the Marsh Studio, says organizer Ethel Wilson has done an outstanding job organizing the event in the past.
“Ethel and members of the Prospect Baptist Church saw the Black Wax Figures’ program in Florida and wanted them to come to Darien to expose all the school children to the Wax Figures. Ethel has been presenting the Black History program for the past 5 years. She brought Wax Figures from the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum for the past three years,” Murphy said.
This year, she adds, the event will expand on previous programming. The goal being to open the doors to attendees of all races and backgrounds. To that end, Murphy arranged for the popular Caroline Calouche and Co. to perform during the event.
“Ethel and I wanted to reach a larger constituency, black and white, by bringing in something different…contemporary aerial dancers to be lined up besides the more traditional Gullah-Geechee Darien Shouters, Prospect Praise Dancers and the Savannah State Wesleyan Gospel Choir,” she said.
“By doing so we truly have a cultural mix of music and dance in our community. Because of the political climate in our country we also wanted to give the audience a pure moment of joy and celebration.”