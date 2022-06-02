The songs and movements of a traditional ring shout are ingrained in Carol Palmer’s DNA.
As a member of the McIntosh County Shouters, Palmer tends to feel the spirit of her ancestors when she performs a ring shout and sings the songs created by West African slaves.
The McIntosh Shouters are one of the last standing groups performing the art of ring shout, a tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation.
“The words we sing are what they were feeling at the time and what they were expressing through song when they didn’t have a voice to physically speak their minds,” Palmer said.
A traditional ring shout consists of shuffling in a counterclockwise circle with body and hand movements that reflect the lyrics being sung, Palmer explained. She said that it is important people performing a ring shout do not cross their legs or lift their feet because then they are considered to be dancing, not shouting.
“That was something that’s immediately taught to us as small children,” Palmer said.
Her knowledge of this tradition allowed Palmer to easily transition into her previous role as a stand-in for the McIntosh Shouters 14 years ago. She has since become a full-time member and will perform with the group at their next show on Juneteenth.
“It’s one of the highlights of our year,” said Freddie Palmer, Carol’s father and the lead singer of the McIntosh County Shouters.
Freddie Palmer said this will be the group’s first performance on Juneteenth, the federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m. June 19 at the McIntosh County auditorium.
“We would be doing this country a disservice if we didn’t share what we have within us in these ring shout songs because they mean something,” Carol Palmer said. “Our ancestors found joy in the midst of everything that was going on through these songs.”
Carol Palmer said she is excited for the Juneteenth show because the performance will help teach others about the piece of history the McIntosh Shouters strive to keep alive. She shared that she would be ashamed of herself if she didn’t carry on the tradition that her ancestors left behind.
“I just hope that whenever someone thinks about the McIntosh County Shouters that they don’t think that we are just a performance group,” Carol Palmer said. “I want them to know that this is something that is from our heart, and we wholeheartedly wish that they would learn and understand what it is that we do and the joy that we have in doing it.”