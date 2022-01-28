Those with an artistic gift are quick to recognize the same in others. So when Linda Wunder first met Robert Meredith, the two painters quickly formed a connection.
Wunder, a longtime Isles artist, was one of the founding members of ArtTrends, a collective of painters, sculptors and other visionaries. The gallery, located on Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, frequently hosts exhibitions for area artists. And it was at one of these that Wunder met Robert and his wife, Brenda.
“I remember they came in, and they had just moved from the Atlanta area. I found out that he was a professional painter and had been all of his life, working in New York City. So he wasn’t like many of us who had ‘real jobs,’ then became artists later on,” Wunder said with a laugh.
The group became fast friends and the Merediths invited Wunder over to view Robert’s work. What she found was something that truly stunned the veteran painter.
“He uses this technique called ‘trompe l’oeil,’ which is French for ‘fool the eye.’ His work looks like it’s three dimensional,” Wunder said. “It is really incredible ... I mean, he’s just a fabulous artist.”
The trompe l’oeil style is one of the earliest forms of painting, even dating back to the ancient city of Pompeii. Meredith has been exploring this illusionary effect for years to great fanfare. Meredith entered his work into competition at the National Academy of Art and Design and the Salmagundi Club. He’s also held an exhibition at St. Botolph’s Club in Boston, which houses a famous association of painters who once introduced Claude Monet to America.
Like Meredith, Syd Summerhill also has an intriguing background and impressive history as an artist. A dentist by trade, Summerhill has dabbled in everything from piloting planes to writing for travel publications to serving as a medical missionary in Mexico. But it’s his sculpture work that first caught Wunder’s eye.
“Ray Garrett, who was one of the members at ArtTrends, told me that there was a sculptor named Syd Summerhill, and he was having an exhibit. So we went to check it out, and we were both just overwhelmed. It was just fantastic,” she said. “He makes these beautiful sculptures, even a life-sized one that he named Anna Bella. And he also makes really gorgeous, artistic jewelry.”
The trio — Wunder, Meredith and Summerhill — continued to meet to discuss their work. Over time, it became clear that they should join forces for their own exhibition. That’s how the Masters of Glynn show came together.
“We all hang out and talk about art ... and our poor spouses have to put up with us,” she said with a laugh. “But we all feel the same way about art. It’s so important to know the art and what you want to ‘say’ and how you want to ‘say’ it. It’s been so much fun coming up with the show,” she said.
For her part, Wunder will be showcasing some of her latest pieces which include mixed media designs.
“My work has really evolved. I really started with the Chinese watercolor and that’s still a big part of me, but I’ve also studied acrylics, pastels, mixed media and more so I’ve decided to put some of those in since Robert is doing his oil work,” she said. “I have one painting of Driftwood Beach that is 3 by 5 feet that I did during COVID so that’s the ‘big splash’ piece that I’m putting in to keep up with these guys.”
Both Meredith and Summerhill are including pieces that have never been exhibited before, adding to the intrigue ahead of the opening, slated for Feb. 6. The reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. The show will be on display through Feb. 28. Admission to the reception is free.
The artists are looking forward to a good turnout and sharing their artistic passion with the community.
And Wunder adds, hopefully, it will spark a bit of creativity within the attendees.
“Everyone says, ‘I can’t paint’ or ‘I can’t draw’ but everyone has creativity inside them. It’s what you do with it ... and we’re trying to get people to see the different ways that creativity can go. It’s such an amazing human resource, without limits,” she said.
“Those of us who choose to be creative in the visual arts use that ability to see in an original way and to transform that vision into a work of art.”