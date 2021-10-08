There hasn’t been many reasons to get all gussied up over the past year and a half. But there’s an upcoming event that offers attendees that chance to indulge their formal-wear fantasies.
The Dark Masquerade, a benefit for Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 16 at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Guests are required to don a formal attire along, and ideally a traditional mask for the fundraising event. DJ D-Rex will provide the music.
Jane Vincent of Peacock Productions, which is hosting the event, says it will be a spooktacular night.
“This is a great chance for people to get dressed up and have a fun night on the town.There will be dancing with entertainment provided by DJ D-Rek, a cash bar and refreshments. Come dressed to impress for our costume contest,” she said.
“Proceeds generated from the Dark Masquerade will support and further local KGIB community betterment programs, initiatives and efforts.”
It’s part of their mission at Peacock Production, Vincent adds, as their main goal is to host entertaining events for local charities.
“This will be the fourth formal event hosted. This year I chose the dark masquerade theme because it is being held in October. These events are fun and affordable and also raise money and awareness for the local organization we are sponsoring,” she said.
As for choosing this particular beneficiary, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, Vincent says that came about organically. Vincent, herself an Isles resident, is an avid nature enthusiast, and it made sense to support a charity that serves to protect the delicate coastal ecosystem.
“Supporting KGIB is important to me because I love where I live and I am a huge environmentalist. I believe that big changes in the world start with small changes on a local level,” she said.
“I hope that by supporting KGIB with this event they will be able to provide more information and resources for positive changes in our community.”
That is certainly a welcome sentiment for Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB. As a charity, funds are always in short supply and she welcomes any effort to support their cause.
“Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is honored to be the benefitting nonprofit from the Dark Masquerade and excited for this fun opportunity for community members to be exposed to KGIB and our mission,” King-Badyna said.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online through Eventbrite.com and more information can be found on the Peacock Production’s Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event.