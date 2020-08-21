We’re all still getting used to wearing masks in our every day lives.
While wearing the masks helps protect others and ourselves, it can still be challenging. The masks cause sweating, and that’s not fun at all — or worse, breakouts.
Suzanne LeRoux, the owner of One Love Organics on St. Simons Island, offers helpful hints on keeping our faces clean and avoiding blemishes while wearing masks.
She also includes a face scrub recipe that people can do at home with ingredients likely in the refrigerator.
Since we are covering our faces most of the day, LeRoux said having a double cleansing routine can help eliminate the sweat and dirt. She said it’s two simple steps, and it’s made all the difference in her routine over the past decade.
“I’m actually a huge fan of double cleansing. You cleanse the skin first with an oil-based cleanser like a cleansing oil or cleansing balm to remove any oil-based dirt like makeup, sunscreen and excess sebum,” LeRoux said. “Then, you follow up with a gentle foaming cleanser to remove any excess grime and sweat-based dirt.”
LeRoux said it’s important to wash your face every day.
“When people come to us for advice, I let them know that if you’re not washing your face, there’s nothing else I can help you with,” LeRoux said. “It’s the first and best place to start for healthy-looking skin.”
We live in the Golden Isles, where it can get excruciatingly hot, so drinking plenty of water can help keep your skin well-moisturized. She also said that she prefers wearing natural cotton masks that aren’t harsh to the skins’ touch.
LeRoux said, keeping your skin care routine can help avoid breakouts. She said double-cleansing in the evening makes sure your skin is thoroughly yet gently cleaned, but washing your face with lukewarm water in the morning with foam or oil-based cleaner can also help.
Whether your skin gets oily or dry in general, or more so while wearing a mask, LeRoux said there are ways to balance your skin.
“You can help balance your skin by applying a facial oil, designed for your skin type, to damp skin right after cleansing,” LeRoux said. “That may sound counterintuitive, but when the skin is disrupted, it can overproduce oil, leading to that “greasy feeling”.
“Skin care is actually really simple – cleanse well, gently exfoliate one to two times per week and apply a really good moisturizer for your skin type day and night. I like facial oils because they are super effective and concentrated. And of course, wear a good mineral sunscreen during the day, applied over moisturizer.”
There are products at One Love Organics that can help the skin while wearing masks.
“My two favorites right now while wearing a mask is the Botanical D Moisture Mist, which adds weightless hydration to my skin anytime and Skin Savior Balm, which helps create a comforting barrier between my skin and the mask,” LeRoux said. “It’s helped a lot with spot treating and irritation.”
For women, LeRoux said avoiding makeup with petroleum-based ingredients can help the skin while wearing masks. That type of makeup can easily clog and irritate pores, and she said that she has had the most success with mineral powder foundations.
Another thing people can do to keep their skin fresh is use a face scrub. No, that doesn’t mean going out to the store and spending a hefty amount on a store face scrub. There are ingredients likely in your fridge that can be made into a face scrub.
“An easy at-home mask is to mix two tablespoons of plain probiotic yogurt with one teaspoon of preferably local honey,” LeRoux said. “Yogurt is naturally rich in exfoliating lactic acid, and honey is reported to have natural cleansing properties.”
She said she’s encouraging her clients to add calming techniques to their routines — simple ones at that.
“Things have been pretty stressful, so I’ve encouraged our clients to add soothing techniques like mindful breathing and listening to their favorite music while doing their daily skincare ritual,” LeRoux said.
One Love Organics storefront isn’t open yet, but those interested in their products can purchase on their website.
LeRoux said it’s been an unpredictable and crazy time, but she’s monitoring when the best time to reopen will be.
“We’ve seen an enormous amount of support and kindness from our retailers and customers, which is amazing,” LeRoux said. “Our focus is on online at the moment, and we’ve been doing more live and educational events and video on social media and consulting with our clients through email. It’s been a nice way to stay connected.”