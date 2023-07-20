“Hi, Poodle Mama!”
Children’s cheers fill the room as Michelle, or Poodle Mama, stands at the front of the room all the way from Gulf Breeze, Florida.
She introduces her three poodles, Apollo, Tallulah Jane and Seven, all of them spry and well-groomed, to the lively crowd of children, parents and guardians alike. The crowd oohs and aahs as Poodle Mama’s poodles perform a range of tricks — fetching, leaping through hoops and retrieving, just to name a few. She intersperses the show of tricks with brief history lessons on the poodle breed, once-dubbed “water retrievers,” and general lessons on dog safety, etiquette and training.
Michelle’s Magical Poodles, an educational show for dog lovers of all ages, is one of many programs for children that the Marshes of Glynn Libraries have in store this summer.
“With a program like that... you have to get into the head of a kid,” says Diana Graham, program coordinator at the Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “To an adult, it’s like, what’s the big deal? But looking at it from the viewpoint of a child, there’s just something so magical about these poodles that are doing a bunch of tricks that just makes it more exciting.”
Graham organizes the programs at both branches of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries. She says animal programs like Michelle’s Magical Poodles bring in a big crowd. She says their next upcoming animal program, Wild Wonders Animal Adventures, which will be a show of local and exotic reptiles at the St. Simons Island Public Library, is always a massive hit. But they do their best to keep kids busy all summer long without getting too repetitive.
“I always like to have a variety of things to offer to our patrons that they might not normally see,” Graham said. “I just remember being a kid and just being exposed to things I had never been exposed to, like cultures and unique talents I had never seen before at the library.”
There’s a calendar of events available to view on their website for both the Brunswick-Glynn Library and the St. Simons Public Library. The big events, like animal programs and kids yoga classes, for ages four to 12, are slated for Tuesdays in Brunswick and Thursdays on St. Simons Island, both at 10 a.m. Storytimes, for ages zero to six, are held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays for Brunswick and Fridays for St. Simons Island.
“I try to not only give them things that will entertain them, but also, things that they might not normally have the opportunity to see at school,” Graham said.
The library also works with schools to help kids stay engaged with their learning over the summer to avoid what Graham calls the summertime slide. The summer slide refers to a phenomenon where students of any grade level experience a decline in their mental capabilities over the summer, leaving them unprepared for the school year.
“If you’re not using it, you’re gonna lose it,” Graham says. “So we do our best to keep them on the reading level that they left school in anticipation of the following school year and hopefully get them to a higher level... or at the very least, help them not slide back.”
One way they do this, besides being a library, is with their summer reading program.
The summer reading program involves the use of Beanstack, an app where kids and teens can log their reading and earn badges for meeting reading goals. As a reward for earning badges, Graham says, they get free books.
“They’re building their home library while they’re reading,” she says. “All that stuff gets them excited to do their summer reading, so it feels like less of a chore.”
As the summer comes to a close, the library has fewer offerings. However, their reading program is an annual one, meaning patrons can look forward to participating next year if they missed out on this term.
Patrons can stay updated on current and future offerings by periodically checking their website. Graham always posts the summer calendar of events in May. All of their programs are free, but some may require registration. One that fills up quickly is their Teen Robotics Camp, which is also held in the summer. Graham advises individuals to always register for programs with limited seats as soon as possible.
Graham says she’s always looking for ideas for new programs at the library. She invites the community to offer their input by contacting her directly.