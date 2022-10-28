For most of her life, Susan Murphy has found herself in the spotlight. The aerial artist has created a storied career performing across the country while also founding Canopy, an aerial company that continues to thrive in Athens. A few years back, she set up shop at the Marsh Studio in Darien where she hosted shows and retreats.

But three years ago, it all went dark.

More from this section

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.