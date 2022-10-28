For most of her life, Susan Murphy has found herself in the spotlight. The aerial artist has created a storied career performing across the country while also founding Canopy, an aerial company that continues to thrive in Athens. A few years back, she set up shop at the Marsh Studio in Darien where she hosted shows and retreats.
But three years ago, it all went dark.
“When the pandemic came, we closed. We’ve been closed for three years,” she said wistfully. “I had to find ways of redirecting my creative inpulsives. So I started making glass mobile art. It’s another form of aerial art I guess ... another form of aerial beauty.”
That will soon change. Murphy is hosting and performing in her first local show since the pre-pandemic times. And it will be especially poignant and personal. Titled, the Love and Friendship Show, it will feature a group from the Canopy Repertory Company, the organization Murphy founded. Slated for two shows — one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 — the performances will feature incredibly talented artists sharing a variety of aerial modalities as well as floor routines.
“It’s really fitting that it’s Canopy who is coming down to perform. It really is about ‘love and friendship.’ I’ll be doing a duet with one of my dear friends and students, April Skelton. And also my husband Don, so I’m wading back into the waters and getting back into my aerial body,” she said. “The new director of Canopy, Ann, is also coming. She is just doing such a great job and really is expanding the vision I originally had when I started it over 20 years ago. There will also be lots of my dance daughters and granddaughters here. It will be really special.”
Canopy has repurposed 10 pieces from its “Divas” show to share with audiences in McIntosh County. There will be artists working with aerial slings, the circus bar and suspended silks. Canopy director Ann Woodruff promises a bombastic lineup filled with exciting tunes.
“We’re pulling pieces from our previous show called ‘Divas,’ which was a celebration of really big music and personalities. Four of us are doing a sling piece to ‘I Will Survive,’ which of course is a really fun song. Then we have Rabun and James on circus bar. They’re a married couple who met at Canopy. She’s a pharmacist and he’s a financial advisor in their daily lives,” she said with a laugh. “Melissa Roberts will do a strap solo. We have a performance that features our youngest member and our oldest. It’s just a really fun show.”
The day before they take to the air in Murphy’s studio space, the group will offer a show for McIntosh County school children. Woodruff, who formerly worked in education herself, has a passion when it comes to sharing the arts with little ones.
“That’s been one of my main missions with Canopy. I really wanted to do some more community outreach. We’ve done that here in Athens,” she said. “So I reached out to the school system there and we’ll be performing for 50 school children at McIntosh County Academy that Friday. I believe they are all second graders. I’m very excited about that. Our goal is to expose more children to aerial dance who may not get the opportunity to see it.”
That’s also special to Murphy, who has spent so many years as an aerial educator. It’s another element that makes this show a truly full-circle moment for Murphy, one she hopes the community will also embrace.
“How do you describe something that’s ineffable?,” she said with a laugh. “These dancers in this company have been my students and my friends. I also think people will really be blown away by the professionalism of this company. This is high-level art. It’s technical but it also has a lot of heart. It’s rare that you can find a performance where one isn’t sacrificed for the other,” she said.