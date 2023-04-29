Have you just ever been in a fighting mood? You know those times when you just feel a bit testy and feisty — those times when you could just let those around you have a piece of your mind.
Well, come on then. Let’s fight.
Wait a minute … I don’t mean that I want you to fight with me. I certainly do not want to fight with you. I do feel, however, that I need to encourage people around me to fight for their relationships. We often fight with our family and spouse, but we really need to learn to fight “for them.”
There might be many struggling in their marriage, or parents feeling they are in a battle with their teens and children. I call you now to fight for your marriage and family; fight for relationships in your life instead of letting resentment build up and end friendships.
I think there are many reasons to fight for your family more than fighting with them. The first reason is that marriage is not just a good thing, but rather it is a God thing. Most people grow up with a desire to get married and raise a family. It is a pretty natural desire that God has wired within us.
When I say marriage is not just a good thing, but a “God thing,” I mean that the Lord is the one who planned for marriage to be a part of humanity. In the beginning, Adam was alone with God in the garden. The Lord said, “It is not good for a man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him… Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man … For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh” (Genesis 2:18,22-24).
This is the first time God said something was not good. So the Lord thought up the idea of marriage. He not only dreamed up the idea of marriage, He also initiated it by bringing this couple together, the first husband and wife. Then God declared them as one. They were one in the eyes of God — spiritually, emotionally and physically. God made us for this oneness in the covenant bond of marriage. The word “covenant” literally means to “join together as one.”
Marriage is the first relationship in the created order. Before there was father and son, mother and daughter, brother and sister, or two friends, there was husband and wife. That is where God started.
“First” in this case absolutely means first. God started with marriage because he is telling us that this is meant to be the primary (first) relationship in our lives.
Other than relationship with Jesus, no other relationship is to come before marriage. We are called to oneness in our marriage. When Jesus was asked about divorce, he said, “Haven’t you read that at the beginning the Creator made them male and female, and said, ‘For this reason a man will leave his mother and father and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh?’ So they are no longer two but one. Therefore what God has joined together, let man not separate” (Matthew 19:4-6).
You may not realize it, but when you got married, you entered into God’s territory. Marriage is holy ground in the eyes of God. You may never have even mentioned his name at the altar, but the Lord was there — watching and hoping for the best for you.
Can you hear the Lord calling to you, “What I joined together, do not separate. You may not “feel like one” at the moment, but you are still one in my eyes. So fight. Fight for oneness. Fight for commitment. Fight for your marriage. It is the one of the greatest things worth fighting for.”
And that’s the Word.