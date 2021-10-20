Michael McKenzie’s job at the Market at Sea Island lets him check off two important boxes.
“I got the opportunity to come here and be a father to my son and a Sea Island chef,’’ he said.
From its kitchen to its retail food shelves, The Market provides tastes of foods grown in Georgia and along the Southeast coast.
Those who want to cook at home can buy Carolina Gold Rice from Marsh Hen Mill, Sea Island Red Peas from Geechie Boy Mill and Sea Island Blue Grits and White Grits.
There are a lot of intriguing tastes marketed with Sea Island labels including salsa, pickled cherries and carrots, pepper jelly and fig preserves.
Among the retail items that McKenzie praises is the cheese, many of them from Sweet Grass Dairy in Thomasville, Ga. The Thomasville Tomme is made in the style of a Pyrennes Mountain tomme while “double cream, soft-ripened” Green Hill is named for the family owners’ first rotational grazing dairy.
Asher Blue is named for the dairy owner’s son and is produced from raw cow’s milk.
The dairy produces its spreadable pimento cheese from Thomasville Tomme, mayonnaise, piquillo pepper and pimentos from Spain. Sweet Grass describes it as creamy, slightly spicy and smokey.
He has some challenges in competing with other grocery outlets on St. Simons, but he asks himself a couple of questions.
“How can we stay unique?’’ while choosing items that the average person on St. Simons will find affordable, he said.
Although he puts a lot of time in the retail end, McKenzie’s main job is as a chef, and he said he works hard to provide dishes prepared with local ingredients that give diners an enjoyable experience. He sacrifices no quality in the items offered in the restaurant’s express line.
The best selling item is consistently the Sea Island chicken salad on a croissant. Those who want some to take some home can buy it in half pint, pint and quart sizes.
The Market Club and Mediterranean turkey wrap are also popular as are the egg, pasta, tuna and shrimp salads made fresh every day. The Market also serves some traditional comfort food including its best-selling lasagna, meatloaf and braised short ribs. Among the choices in side dishes are roasted potatoes, zucchini and onions, sautéed spinach and macaroni and cheese with bacon and broccoli.
He came to Sea Island in April 2019 at Southern Tides at the Beach Club. He was suppose to move to the Davis Love Grill at The Lodge, but he was instead tapped to be the chef at the Market.
He went through a lot of kitchens to get there, starting with his grandmother’s.
His father died when he was 11 or 12 leaving his mother with him and his three older brothers to rear.
“The best decision she ever made,’’ he said of his mother, “was sending me over to my grandma and granddad’s.”
His grandparents lived and worked in West Palm Beach. His grandfather worked for the gas company, and his grandmother was a nurse. Originally from Cordelle, Ga., his grandmother transferred her rural South Georgia cooking style to the Florida coast frying red snapper, making shrimp and grits, cooking crabs and braising short ribs. She also cooked some meals traditional to farm country like collard greens and hoppin’ john.
He was the youngest of 17 grandchildren, all living in the same neighborhood.
“I’d always venture off to the kitchen. Cooking was one of those things I picked up,’’ and his cousins appreciated it, he said.
“One of my joys was putting a smile on people’s faces,’’ and he did that with his cooking, he said.
He went to the Florida Culinary Institute in West Palm Beach, a southern branch of New England Tech, and at 19 began work in a series of high volume restaurants.
“I worked at The Breakers in Palm Beach. It’s huge. It’s high end. I was, like, 19. I’d show up, and I’d have a prep list with my name on it, and that’s what I did,’’ he said.
He found that work boring, but it was part of his on-the-job training in running a kitchen. A stint at a Cheesecake Factory, where the staff would do 1,200 to 1,400 tickets for lunch and 2,000 for dinner, made him want to learn more. He also cut meat at Winn-Dixie while he was in school and worked at Charley’s Crab, one of brands in the Landry’s chain.
He learned about managing personnel, scheduling and food costs, which are an increasingly high portion of overhead. All of it helped him grow into the business.
The Market seems like the perfect fit for McKenzie as a chef and a father partly because it doesn’t serve dinner, leaving him free at night.
His wife died last year leaving him with a son, Michael, now 9, to bring up on his own. After he closes the restaurant in the afternoon, he picks up his son from the after-school program at the Boys & Girls Club Terrill Thomas Center with no job but being a dad.
McKenzie said he is grateful every day for the opportunity Sea Island Co. has given him to be one of their chefs and a father to his son.