As MAP International sends life-saving medicines and supplies around the world, it’s not often that a disease hampers deliveries. But that is the case with the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions designed to curb the spread of the virus have contributed to increased shipping costs and caused delays throughout the system.
MAP President and CEO Steve Stirling said the Brunswick-based Christian relief agency has had to contend with higher costs and delays in moving shipping containers as well as getting enough workers to pack the medicines and medical supplies at the warehouse.
“We’re working with dated products,’’ he said of the medicines and supplies that MAP sends around the world.
It has also been difficult for MAP staff members to get into affected areas to connect with partner agencies distributing of the drugs.
“Our staff is getting bumped because of vaccine shipments, which is more important,” he said.
Most of the fever reducers, bandages, antiseptics, personal protection equipment such as masks, face shields and suits, antibiotics and other goods are moved in shipping containers and are being held up along with the rest of commerce.
There are, however, some bright spots.
Kazakhstan is especially hard hit by the pandemic, but MAP is fortunate to have a strong partner there, Stirling said.
“We have a special project through Chevron and the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health,’’ to deliver drugs such as blood thinners, analgesics and fever reducers, he said.
“We’re very grateful,’’ he said.
As of Feb. 1, Kazakstan had 187,970 cases of COVID-19 and 47,874 cases of pneumonia. Much of the pneumonia is thought to be related to the coronavirus, but the connection has not been clinically confirmed, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 3 travel advisory and the Centers for Disease Control has issued a Level 4 travel advisory, meaning U.S. citizens are advised not to go there.
The country, which was once part of the Soviet Union, has 18 million people, 44 percent of whom live in rural areas where health care is often not readily available. By comparison, less than 20 percent of American citizens live in rural areas.
“We’re very fortunate to have Chevron fund some projects there. We’re very grateful,’’ Stirling said.
Asked where the need is greatest, Stirling didn’t have to mull over his answer.
“It’s bad everywhere,’’ he said.
COVID-19 not only has its own set of sometimes fatal symptoms, Stirling said, “Unfortunately, COVID has made the other diseases worse, hypertension, diabetes, asthma.’’
At the same time, there have been natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes that caused injuries and compromised water systems. That left people homeless and caused other conditions that make people susceptible to water-born illness exacerbating the conditions of those with injuries or chronic illnesses.
“We’re still responding to Hurricane Eta in Honduras. Venezuela has a refuge crisis,’’ he said, along with fires, floods and mudslides in the U.S.
Those disasters at home and abroad aren’t leading the evening news, however, being pushed out of sight by the worldwide pandemic, and in the U.S. a very contentious presidential election, and the subsequent storming of the nation’s capitol.
“There’s need everywhere that doesn’t hit the news. Unfortunately, you don’t hear about it,’’ he said.
MAP typically sends disaster kits with bandages, analgesics, antibiotics and other general purpose drugs and medical supplies along with water filters and blankets in the wake of those disasters.
The agency also provides pediatric antibiotics to treat children with ear infections and sore throats that can develop into life threatening or chronic conditions in areas where even basic antibiotics are not available. It also provides surgical supplies that physicians can use to save lives.
In addition to those shipments, MAP sends medicines to “safety net clinics” as close as Brunswick and Atlanta but also in Alabama, Virginia and West Virginia. Those clinics treat people who don’t have insurance or the means to pay for primary health care, he said.
MAP works in Brunswick with Skylark, a Christian organization that helps pregnant women through crises, the Ethne Clinic in Clarkston, Ga., which treats the insured and uninsured, and the Good Samaritan Clinics. After declaring itself the “Ellis Island of the South,’’ Clarkston has attracted thousands of refugees who have little access to health care.
Stirling said there is no real shortage of medicines to fill most of the needs: the challenge is in keeping MAP up and running to get the medicines where they’re needed.
The pharmaceutical companies have been very generous in supplying their products, and there have been individual donations that have helped pay shipping costs, Stirling said.
Meanwhile, MAP has had to take some extraordinary measures to keep its workforce healthy, Stirling said.
Any staff members who can have worked from home while those who do the hands-on work of preparing shipments have been isolated to keep them healthy. When volunteers come to assemble disaster packs, they have wear face masks and follow other safety protocols.
Also, MAP has contracted with an outside firm to clean and sanitize the work areas to provide an extra layer of safety, Stirling said.
At least the shipping area in the Brunswick warehouse is large enough to allow people to spread out, he said.
MAP has its procedures for packing medicines down to a science and can get shipments ready quickly, but sometimes it has to shift gears.
“We had thousands of hospital gowns donated. They had to be sorted by size,’’ he said.
People who believe they don’t have the means to help MAP carry out its Christian mission can help provide help for numerous sick and injured people with even a relatively modest donation, Stirling said.
“A $10 donation will help provide $840 in medicines,’’ he said.
To donate or for more information consult the website MAP.org.