On any given day, Advance Rehabilitation on St. Simons and in Brunswick are bustling with patients. And there’s plenty of moving parts that come along with those busy practices. That’s where Lindsey Cravey and Tracie Aspinwall come in.
The two serve as office managers for the Brunswick and St. Simons clinics respectively. Each is tasked with ensuring the offices run smoothly and everything falls into place. That includes everything from welcoming patients to communicating with insurance companies.
“I verify all insurance and submit and follow up on all authorizations,” Cravey explained.
Aspinwall does the same, noting that there is rarely a dull moment in their days.
“I love the controlled chaos of managing such a busy office. There is no idle time, there is always something going on that requires my attention, and I love the satisfaction I get from keeping things running seamlessly,” she said.
“My main roles revolve around patient satisfaction and making sure I do everything I can to insure they have a good experience, but I also play a big role in making sure everything is running smoothly with our staff. One day I may be a mentor, the next I may be playing the role of the IT gal, they keep me on my toes.”
Both Cravey and Aspinwall are Brunswick natives and enjoy connecting with their friends and neighbors. They relish being able to help the community that gave them so much while growing up.
“My job relocated to Charlotte, N.C., so I was on the hunt for a new job. I saw a lob listing for an office assistant at our St. Simons clinic and I was hesitant to apply for it as it had 42 qualifications listed and I didn’t feel like I had any of those qualifications,” Cravey said.
“My mom told me to apply for it and within nine days I was offered the job. After a year I was offered the office manager position at our Brunswick location and I’ve been managing for eight years.”
Aspinwall has been with the St. Simons branch since 2015. It proved to be a much better fit than her previous position.
“My previous job required a lot of travel and hotel stays, which eventually burned me out. I came across a job ad in The Brunswick News and applied, and it all went from there,” Aspinwall said.
For both Cravey and Aspinwall, the atmosphere at Advance Rehabilitation confirmed that they were in the right place. The staff creates a supporting environment for those coming to recieve treatment.
“Advance Rehab is different. We take the time to connect with patients. We spend more one on one time with patients than any other medical office I know. We have more of an advantage to get to know our patients because we see them two and three times and week,” Cravey said.
Aspinwall agrees.
“We treat our patients like family, and we strive to help them make the most of a difficult time,” she said.
Advance Rehabilitation offers customized programs to help patients bounce back from surgeries or injuries. But it also offers preventative care treatments to make sure they stay healthy.
But regardless of what patients may need, Cravey and Aspinwall feel that the collaborative atmosphere at both Advance Rehabilitation clinics fosters healing.
“I love the relationships that are formed with my coworkers, relationships formed with patients, catching up with people I haven’t seen in a long time and I love watching patients feel better,” Cravey said.
Aspinwall also enjoys the sense of family and community found within the clinics.
“You would think that patients would be eager to finish their physical therapy, but here graduation days are bittersweet,” she said.
“When we have patients return for a new episode of care, instead of dreading it they seem to look forward to it. We try to make sure that they have a good time getting well.”