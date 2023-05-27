In recent weeks, we have spoken of the shift from “fighting with our families” to “fighting for our families.”

It is easy to get stuck in the cycle of “family feud.” Life is busy and messy; we begin to take our family for granted. Perhaps we most often take our spouses for granted. Instead of viewing them as God’s gift (as when we were first married), we begin to view them as our problem. We may convince ourselves we could be happier with someone else instead. This can lead to a path of blowing up our family instead of increasing our love, connection and oneness. The Lord calls his people to fight for our families.

