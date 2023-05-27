In recent weeks, we have spoken of the shift from “fighting with our families” to “fighting for our families.”
It is easy to get stuck in the cycle of “family feud.” Life is busy and messy; we begin to take our family for granted. Perhaps we most often take our spouses for granted. Instead of viewing them as God’s gift (as when we were first married), we begin to view them as our problem. We may convince ourselves we could be happier with someone else instead. This can lead to a path of blowing up our family instead of increasing our love, connection and oneness. The Lord calls his people to fight for our families.
We have mentioned the following reasons to fight: (1) Marriage and family are a God thing, not just a good thing. (2) We lost ground and connection over time if we do not fight for each other; and (3) We need to fight because future generations are at stake.
Let me throw another reason at you this week (and 1 more next week).
I call you to fight for your marriage and family because even more than our happiness, God uses marriage for our holiness. Please take in this truth today. Often times, we think about our marriage in terms of happiness. We are not wrong to want a happy and healthy marriage. God wants that for us also. Most married people fully realize that marriage is not all happiness and bliss. It can be hard at times. There are seasons we feel stuck, and marriage feels like hard work. For this reason, strong lasting marriages require deep commitment.
In a successful marriage, you cannot be selfish and think only of your needs. You must be willing to constantly evaluate and think about the needs of your spouse also. You must be willing to cheer on their dreams, and take times to adjust life for their sake. Marriage takes “giving of self” to think of someone else’s needs and desires as much as your own.
A Christlike marriage means dying to self and loving your spouse unconditionally. Marriage also takes large doses of humility and forgiveness. In many ways, it may be easier to be godly and single. While there are unique temptations to singleness, you do get to make all the decisions for yourself. It is “your money, your remote control, and your time” for you to do with as you wish. No need to consider a spouse in these decisions.
This will not work in a marriage though. I love my wife and our marriage; however, we have both discovered our marriage relationship can also serve as “holy sandpaper.” There are times we defer to one another, moments of letting go of individual desires for the sake of our marriage, and many times of working through differences and extending grace.
The Bible calls us to humble ourselves, think of others, love others, forgive others, serve others and more. Marriage is the perfect place to learn to live these out. The ultimate goal of following Jesus is to become more like Him. This is not a short term quest for temporary happiness, but a long-term quest for life change and holiness. God desires to transform our hearts as people who look like Him. He uses circumstances and relationship to shape us and smooth the rough edges. This is why marriage can be some of God’s best “holy sandpaper.”
You cannot develop successful relationships or marriages without learning to become less selfish and more selfless. Some people leave a marriage to “be happy” and become less holy. The seek immediate comfort over longer term character development. I do not suggest that divorce is always wrong or unforgivable. There are times where there is no other good and healthy option.
I would suggest though that the majority of divorces happen for selfish reasons where people will not change and grow. Couples can then begin to slowly move away from one another (creating emotional distance), instead of intentionally moving toward one another. This is when couples “fight with” each other versus for each other.
Most long-term successful marriages chose the route of commitment and fought through hard times and for each other. They were willing to grow and change choosing humility and forgiveness. They allow God to change them, and in the process they become more like Jesus, more holy. In the end, this actually leads them to a deeper level of happiness.
So keep fighting — fight for your family and marriage. It is worth it. And that’s the Word.