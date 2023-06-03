Have I convinced you to fight yet? I have spent several weeks having us think about fighting for our families more than fighting with them. We can often be really good about fighting with our spouse and children.
How many of us are fighting for them? We must fight for a strong marriage. We must fight for a healthy relationship with our children, and hope to leave a legacy in their lives. None of this will happen by accident though. It will happen because you decided to take up the call to arms and fight. I want to urge you to not let another day go by.
Don’t waste any more time letting your family disintegrate. It is never too late to start. It is never too late to say you are sorry. It is never too late to learn to love unconditionally. Why is it so important for you to fight for your family? Well, let me give you another reason: Your greatest worth as a human being will ultimately be found in the context of your most intimate relationships.
In my many years of ministry, I have done a number of funerals. I am well acquainted with life and death. In those moments of stark reality, I have seen what really matters in life. I have the unique privilege of witnessing over and over again what life really boils down to.
When you die, it is not your net worth that will have determined your self worth, or your worth in the eyes of others. At that moment, the car your drive, the house you live in, or your title on the office door will not be the most important things about you.
When you die, and they put you in the ground, there are only a few things that matter. First of all, where do you stand with God? Are you in heaven or in hell? Your relationship with Christ is the most important thing about you in that moment. Outside of your relationship to God, however, the other thing that matters is the group of people standing at your graveside to say goodbye.
Who will be there to cry tears for you? What will they say? What will they remember? Not much else will matter in that moment.
You see, in the end your life will pretty much be summed up through your relationships. At the end, relationships will be more important than accomplishments. Relationships will be more important than possessions. It doesn’t matter how much money a man makes.
If his wife can’t look me in the eye and say that she feels valued and love, then that fellow has not been a true success. If a woman’s children have lost their respect for her, or if her husband can’t trust her, she has not succeeded in life.
I do not mean to beat you up with this article, but where are you today? Look, it is never too late to repent and seek God’s forgiveness. It is never too late to humble yourself, admit your flaws, and ask for the forgiveness of a spouse or child. When all is said and done, your greatest worth will be found in the relationships with your family. Are you succeeding with them?
Please listen to me. I promise that I have seen it firsthand. Whenever your pastor does your funeral, will you do your best to assure that it will be a day of celebration for your family — a celebration not because they are glad you are finally gone, but a celebration of the goodness of your life.
May God allow you to bring depth and blessing to the lives of those closest to you. Fight for your family, because in the end not much else will matter.