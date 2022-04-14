Sandy Colhard savored a sip of lemonade on a toasty spring afternoon. It seemed particularly well-earned after a morning spent working in her garden in downtown Brunswick.
Colhard’s efforts have certainly paid off. Pops of pink snapdragons dance among well-organized flower beds and pristinely manicured vines and vignettes. The garden was a perfect fit to the equally well-kept historic home located in the shade of Lover’s Oak.
While a casual glance indicates that this is the home of a master gardener, there’s clearly something magical happening amidst the petals of this property. At several points, Colhard and other members of the Magnolia Garden Club have set up “fairy gardens.” The teeny additions feature handmade mythical creatures immersed in worlds of their own, adding a whimsical twist to the lush landscaping.
The garden club’s members were introduced to the concept when Linda Hlozansky joined in 2019. She had some experience with the crafty creations from her time living outside of Atlanta. And when she moved to Brunswick and joined the club, Hlozansky shared what she knew via a PowerPoint presentation.
“Fairy gardens are like dollhouses, but for gardeners. You set up these scenes with plants, which can be real or dried or artificial ... it’s really just about what you want to do,” she said.
After her initial talk, the club decided to organize a springtime walk, which would combine the botanical inspiration of all garden tours with the added element of fairy gardens.
“We wanted the participants to be able to go from house to house and find the fairy gardens,” Hlozansky explained.
Of course, COVID derailed those original plans. But the garden club members stayed the course and waited for the right time.
“We started planning it last year, thinking surely by the spring of 2022, we would be able to do the outdoor garden tour safely,” she said.
Now, it seems that the pandemic has eased enough for them to move forward. The Magnolia Garden Club’s Fairy Garden Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Those 5 years old and under will be admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased by emailing deanhome@bellsouth.net.
No pets will be allowed on the tour. Comfortable walking shoes are advised, and fairy costumes will be welcomed. The walking program will include eight gardens throughout the historic district in downtown Brunswick. And along with the stops, there will also be a Fairy Market that will allow tour-goers to create fairy gardens at home. Read on to learn more about the enchanted tour locations and what can be found there:
• The Fairy Market: This location is stocked with all the items needed for one to design their own magical garden at home. That includes wooden fairy boxes, fairy headbands, plants and fully-crafted gardens.
• The Hidden Gardens: This yard, bursting with blooms, is also the host to multiple fairy gardens. In addition, tour-goers will be treated to many methods of using dried flowers.
• Wings and Wands: For this location, real fairies (i.e. bedecked and bedazzled children) will be on hand to offer even more ambiance. The garden also features lush vegetation and an interesting water feature.
• Camper Glam Park: This home’s garden features a village of fairies residing in vintage campers underneath a magnolia tree. The fairies’ world also includes pebbles for pathways, picnic tables for dining al fresco and hammocks for lounging under the stars. The home’s landscaping is also impressive and includes a boarder of zinnias and snapdragons.
• A Lakehouse Roost: This fairy garden is all about relaxation with a cottage that allows the wee ones to do just that. There’s a dock and small boat along with a cozy living space for nesting and resting.
• The Welcome Center: This site will be the hub of all tour-related things come April 23. Attendees can stop by to ask for directions or purchase bottles of water.
• An Enchanted Pond: It’s a well-known fact that fairies love water, and this garden gives them access to a koi pond at the center of their community. There’s even a high-rise condo in the form of orchid pots that are attached to nearby trees.
• A Woodland Hamlet: This garden features the creme-de-la-creme when it comes to high-end fairy living. Believed to be the largest of the fairy homes, this residence features everything a family could need. There’s even a nearby park in a tree stump.
• A Hidden Forest: This peaceful yard is the backdrop of all sorts of fun. Stumps situated throughout the lawn offer the perfect place for benches, tables and even fishing ponds for fairy folk.