With the pandemic raging, many other illnesses have been forced to take a backseat. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they’re going away. They are very much a part of the lives of so many and that is certainly true of cancer.
In 2020, nearly two million people received cancer diagnoses, according to the National Cancer Institute. And it is estimated that more than 600,000 will die from the disease. The lives of countless others will also be impacted by the illness and the effects never truly go away.
It’s something that Gabbi Benton knows well, as her mother is a cancer survivor. That inspired her to get involved with causes that raised awareness and funds to battle the illness, including Relay for Life. The annual fundraiser typically includes an upbeat fair-like event with teams trekking around a track, food and live music. It also features a more somber luminary ceremony at dusk. It was always a meaningful moment for Benton, who serves as lumina chair in high school and college.
“I spent three years as luminaria chair while at Georgia so it really has a special place in my heart,” she said. “It’s such a moving part of the event, where we are able to remember those who have passed on or honor those who continue to battle cancer.”
Of course, the coronavirus forced the American Cancer Society to forgo Relay in 2020. And this year, it had the same fate. But while there won’t be a formal Relay for Life ceremony, there will be a special commemorative event.
“This year we couldn’t do the big event or the team fundraisers. We were limited in our choices but we decided to do a luminaria event during May’s First Friday (May 7),” she said.
The group will set up in Mary Ross Waterfront Park, across Bay street from First Friday’s primary hub — Newcastle Street. The luminaria will line the sidewalks around the park and the public is invited to come to walk or drive-thru the candlelight.
“We will probably be lighting them around 7:30 p.m. or as soon as it’s dark enough. They will stay lit to about 9 p.m.,” she said. “We really hope people will come out and participate.”
Benton also says that luminaries are still available for purchase. They are available via the Glynn County Relay for Life page or by emailing Benton at gabbi.benton@gmail.com.
“Gold and white bags are available. The white are $10 and the gold $25,” she said.
While Benton and many others are disappointed that the full Relay won’t be held, they are grateful to be able to offer a meaningful and safe option.
“I think that we’ve just lost so many things in this time of COVID, it’s a good way to keep the name of Relay out there,” she said. “It’s a reminder that even in this crazy time, cancer still exists.”