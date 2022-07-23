“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” That was a famous question and song that Tina Turner made popular a number of years back. When it comes to our faith, love has everything to do with it. The “greatest commandment,” according to Jesus, is to “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart, soul, mind and strength. And the second is like unto it … Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39). Jesus said all the law and the prophets were summed up in these two commandments.
Basically, this means that love is the bottom line when it comes to following Jesus. You could say that “loving God and loving others” is the true essence of living out the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Jesus also told his disciples the following: “A new command I give you: Love one another, as I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this, all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:34-35). Jesus didn’t say the world would identify his people based on belonging to a certain political party or having a certain bumper sticker or decal on the back of our cars. Jesus said the distinguishing mark for his people would be their love.
So what’s the problem with the church? Over the last couple of years, it seems like our anger, judgment and divisiveness have exploded and our love quotient has dipped to an all-time low in some cases. I think we may have discovered that our love has limits. And guess what? Our love does has limits, but God’s love has no limits.
Look upon these words from John: “This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God; but if we love one another, God lives in us and his love is made complete in us. And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love … We love because He first loved us” (1 John 4:10-12, 16, 19).
We see that there is the call to love one another, but we are first told that true love is found in the fact that God loves us and sent Jesus for us. We are called to know and rely on the love God has for us. This then is the source of our love — We love because He first loved us. John is identifying the launching pad of human love moving to a divine love. We are moved to such love only by experiencing the love of God for us. This is more than a head knowledge about his love, but a true encounter of the love of Christ in our hearts. We must be moved by His love to the point of our fears being overcome by God’s love.
Truthfully, we need God in order to love God. As we know and experience the reality of God’s love in Christ, we will then be able to respond back to God and others in the fullness of love. I am sure you have heard the truth that God loves you, but have you experienced it? Do you have experiential knowledge of how high and wide and deep and long the love of Christ is? If not, then start by asking God to reveal His love to you and in you?
Ask Him to transform you by the power of His love! Jesus come and reveal the power of your love in our hearts. Thank you, Jesus, for your love. And that’s the Word.