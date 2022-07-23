“What’s Love Got to Do With It?” That was a famous question and song that Tina Turner made popular a number of years back. When it comes to our faith, love has everything to do with it. The “greatest commandment,” according to Jesus, is to “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart, soul, mind and strength. And the second is like unto it … Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37-39). Jesus said all the law and the prophets were summed up in these two commandments.

Basically, this means that love is the bottom line when it comes to following Jesus. You could say that “loving God and loving others” is the true essence of living out the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

More from this section

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.

Optim Health System provides world-class care

Optim Health System provides world-class care

When you expect orthopedic excellence, there is only one place to go – Optim Health System. From hips and knees to shoulders and spine, you deserve the best orthopedic care in the region.