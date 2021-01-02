By any measure, a lot of goals for 2020 fell by the wayside as the coronavirus pandemic affected virtually every aspect of life including employment, education, vacations and even dining out.
A few days into the new year, a local Christian counselor said it’s time to establish a vision for 2021 that includes attainable, reviewable goals.
Steve Temmer, a life coach and pastoral counselor, said the admonishment of Proverbs 29:18 shows why people need to lay out a positive road map for the future. “Where there is no vision, the people perish,’’ he said, quoting the scripture.
“What’s your vision for 2021? It’s got to be different from last year,’’ Temmer said.
The goals should be established to promote emotional, mental, physical, relational and spiritual health, Temmer says.
The ability to make sound decisions is anchored in maintaining health in all those areas, Temmer said.
“If I’m not going well, I’m not going to have healthy comments. I’m definitely not going to take healthy actions,’’ he said.
The process should start early and be maintained because, Temmer said, he often sees people who have waited too late to seek guidance and that lengthens the process of recovery.
In setting goals, it is important to first assess what is within your grasp and what is beyond reach it by asking a simple question.
“What do I control? What do I not?’’ he said.
He and his wife, Debby, the clinical director and clinical counselor at Centered for Life, a service they established 10 years ago, use a basic tool they call Center of Concern in helping people redirect their lives.
“It looks like a bullseye’’ and is composed of attitudes, perspectives, thoughts and feelings. The center is those things that can be controlled and the outer rings are things that may be at best within the goal-setter’s influence but outside his or her direct control.
Temmer says the pandemic heightened the realization for many that so many things are out of their control.
“You can’t control your (spouse), your kids, your boss, the economy,’’ Temmer said, and certainly not the virus.
“I have to understand what’s in my circle. I can influence and impact other people, but I can’t control them, and I certainly can’t let them control me,’’ he said.
In establishing goals for one’s vision for 2021, it is important to set new ones and to not just tweak old ones that weren’t met, Temmer said.
The counselors at Centered for Life urge clients to set “SMART” goals, which means Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic and Time-senstive, Temmer said.
As an example, he used what is likely the most common of New Year’s resolutions of “I want to lose weight.”
In setting that goal, a person must ask first, “Is that a smart goal?’’ or was it just something tossed out randomly. Attaching the SMART parameters to each objective also helps maintain focus, he said.
“Did I say how much (weight)? When do I want to lose it?,’’ he said, and the goal-setter must regularly assess the progress on reaching goals.
When it comes to goals in relationships, it is important to establish a means of attainment, and that means taking action, Temmer said.
“‘I want to have more friends next year,’’’ he said of one aim. “How are you going to get them if you’re not going out and meeting people?”
He stressed that the goals must be written down and reviewed preferably on a schedule.
It is essential that goals be realistic and attainable, otherwise failure is likely and that can cause emotional damage.
Realistically, however, he acknowledged that much of the nation has been under an oppressive cloud during the past year that kept many of us from moving forward.
“In 2020, we’ve become a nation — or a world — of fear. We can’t go to work, to church, to see family for fear of the virus,’’ Temmer said. “We’ve lost our sense of community. Isolation and quarantining have robbed us of it.”
To meet the positive objections of 2021, people must resolve, “I can’t allow fear to dictate how I live my life,’’ he said.
It is necessary to get out and somehow interact with other “safe people.” By safe, he doesn’t necessarily mean the current definition of staying safe from illness; he means people who have a positive outlook, who are honest and safe to be around.
In the predicted new normal, whenever that comes, we can be more confident circulating among friends, colleagues and family again.
By interacting with “safe people,’’ who will speak honestly, people can get far more accurate appraisals of their own lives.
“If I’m just bouncing my warped ideas off myself, I’m going to stay in this rut,’’ he said.
“We are also encouraged to help others, but you can’t do that if you aren’t safe to the point others can be open and emotionally present with you.”
He also says it is important to act immediately in helping others and not to simply make a promise.
“If someone says, for example, ‘Please pray for me. I’m having surgery,’ ’’ Temmer said. “We say, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah. Sure.’’’ The week passes and I realize I haven’t prayed at all.”
That can exact a toll of guilt and the answer is to respond with, “Can I pray for you right now?” he said.
In the coming year, there will be opportunities to help others, but that’s not possible if you’re not healthy yourself spiritually and emotionally and in your relationships.
“I’ve got to be the best person I can be not just for myself but for everybody else”
We can’t be too judgmental and we can draw on our experience because all of us, Temmer said, “have life under our belts’’ having suffered many of the same levels of hurt and joy.
The coming year should be a time to re-balance, refocus, re-energize and to commit to health and wholeness, Temmer said.
If we do, we can maintain our own health while helping others attain their own.