Looking for lessons after Easter

For pastors like the Rev. Brenda Iglehart, Easter is probably the easiest sermon to write. Of course, this year, the pastor of First African Baptist Church on St. Simons Island marked the holiday in a different way.
She wasn’t in the pulpit of the historic church, delivering the joyful message to her congregation — instead, she, like the rest of the world, continued to shelter in place at home.
“It was a good day, though. We did a streaming service, and I chatted with my family through video,” she said.
“But usually, Easter is the easiest service to preach at ... there is so much hype and excitement surrounding it. It’s like Christmas. You get the big crowds, and it’s very joyful. But, also like Christmas, you feel like there’s a little bit of a letdown after it.”
Of course, there’s a general feeling of dejection pervading the world today, not only because the holiday has passed. Most people have found their lives entirely disrupted with a cloud of fear and uncertainty hanging overhead.
It is a feeling, Iglehart notes, that is not unlike the feelings of Jesus’ disciples in the days following the crucifixion. Those too were dark and defeating times.
The 11 remaining followers, after Judas’ betrayal, fled Jerusalem and were in hiding. The women closest to Jesus, however, stayed, making the painful trek to his tomb.
That is where an angel appeared to them, proclaiming that Jesus had risen on the first Easter morning. Soon, Mary Magdalene and “the other Mary” beheld him with their own eyes, worshipping at his feet. That’s when he charged the Marys with a task — to go tell the disciples to meet the him in Galilee.
But that, Iglehart says, was not news readily received.
“I think it’s very poignant today, because they were grieving. They were depressed, and they were afraid,” she said.
“Many of the disciples were also shut-in ... ‘sheltering in place,’ in the upper room.”
The Book of John goes on to describe how Christ first appeared to the disciples following his resurrection. There, he commissioned them absolving them of their sin and offering them the Holy Spirit.
“Of course, Thomas was not there and they told him when he first showed up,” Iglehart said. “But he didn’t believe them ... saying that he wanted to put his hand in his wounds. So Jesus appeared, about two weeks later, in the upper room and Thomas was there. He showed him his scars.”
Jesus specifically approached Thomas saying, “Reach your finger here, and look at My hands; and reach your hand here, and put it into my side. Do not be unbelieving, but believing ... because you have seen me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 28-29).
The group then goes to enjoy a breakfast by the Sea of Tiberias.
“Jesus says ‘Let’s have a fish dinner, give me something to eat.’ He wanted to show them that he was actually resurrected and was not a ghost,” Iglehart said.
After these encounters, the attitudes of the disciples changed dramatically. They no longer cowered, they found strength. They went out and quite literally changed the world.
Iglehart sees many parallels between the current pandemic and the days following that first Easter.
“The takeaway, for me, is that sometimes we want to rush people past their grief. We are ready for the grieving to end and just move on,” she said.
“That doesn’t happen overnight. We have to take time and care for ourselves but we also have to listen for the voice of God in the midst of it all.”
That, Iglehart feels, is now more prevalent than ever in the midst of the death and anguish brought on by the coronavirus.
“What we are going through now is heartbreaking. We are all grieving ... there’s hundreds of thousands of people grieving all over the world,” she said.
“And we can’t really reach out and touch one another in this time the way we could before.”
But like the disciples of the New Testament, she hopes that the resurrected Christ will provide comfort and hope in the days ahead.
“We don’t have to keep crying and keep hurting. God will lift you up. It doesn’t happen overnight and it didn’t happen overnight for the disciples either ... until Jesus came to them and made it happen,” she said.
“If we’re not careful, we’ll miss the whole joy of the resurrection.”
That includes embracing the blessings even in these uncertain and uneasy days.
“There’s an upside to all that we’re going though. There’s an upside to sheltering in place and self isolating ... this can be a time for reflection and reassessment,” she said.
“It’s a new normal. Things will never be the same and there will be a period of adjustment. But we can find a new way of worship, relating and connecting. We are relational beings and God is a relational being. But with him, we are going to come through this wiser, stronger and more appreciative of connecting with others.”