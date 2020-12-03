Tommy Shaw gently patted the dog’s head, a gesture he has made countless times. But unlike the pervious years, this time the dog, named Redd, wasn’t enjoying their typical beach walk. Instead, she was taking in a brief outing at Glynn County Animal Control’s shelter.
Shaw found the hound mix five years ago and the two have been the best of friends ever since.
“Somebody dumped her on the street near my home in Satilla Shores. She was about 6-months old. My neighbors fed her and then she followed me home. I decided right then to keep her,” Shaw said.
He utilized the spay program offered by the nonprofit No Kill Glynn County and the two embraced life together. That all changed when Shaw’s health took a turn earlier this year.
“I was hospitalized at the end of January and haven’t been able to work since then,” he said.
That produced a domino effect that greatly impacted Shaw’s life. He had to move from his home to a new location — one that sadly, wasn’t able to accommodate Redd. Having nowhere else to turn, he was forced to surrender his beloved dog to Glynn County Animal Control.
As heartbreaking as the decision was, Shaw is hopeful that Redd will be adopted by a new family, one who will love her as much as he does. He’s been working closely with No Kill Glynn County to help make that a reality. And he continues to visit her there — often.
“I know that No Kill Glynn has a network. I’m really hoping that she’ll find a good home. She’s very friendly ... she likes the water and the beach. She’s good with other dogs,” he said. “I’m just looking for something better for her.”
Even after hearing plenty of similar stories, Caroline Blackshear always feels the same sense of heartbreak. The volunteer with No Kill Glynn County says their entire team has shed many a tear over these types of situations.
“It breaks my heart when people believe their only option is to surrender their pets,” she said.
Blackshear says that is often prompted by not being able to afford or care for the animal who may need medical treatment. But she stresses that the nonprofit does whatever it can to help them keep pets in homes.
“If the reasoning is because the dog is sick or has a condition that is treatable but they cannot afford the cost of getting the animal seen by a vet, we always like to find out if financials were taken out of the equation, would they want their animal back,” she said.
“If the answer is yes, No Kill Glynn County likes to reunite the family and help with the costs of getting the animals seen and treated by a veterinarian.”
While that’s not possible for Redd, the group is looking to help her find a new, loving home. They are working with animal control and rescue networks to — hopefully — find a happy ending to her story.
“What we do in these instances is network the animals in hopes of finding the perfect adopter or rescue that is willing to commit to the animal,” Blackshear said.
Volunteers have been working, as they do for many animals, nonstop to share her story.
Unfortunately, Glynn County Animal Control is always functioning at near capacity and faces the difficult situation of having to euthanize animals who are not adopted after a period of time.
Blackshear hopes that the community will help support this effort, saving Redd and many dogs (and cats) like her.
“If you are in the market for a new furry family member, please consider going to meet the animals,” she said.
“If you are at capacity on animals in your household but still want to help, consider volunteering for the shelter. You can also become a foster. If you are interested in fostering an animal, please send us an email: nkgcdogfoster@gmail.com.
She also encourages the community to share animals’ stories on social media in an effort to find them a “fur-ever” home.
“Another very simple yet extremely affective way of helping is by sharing, liking, and commenting on posts on social media. The more animals we can get adopted and rescued, the more lives we can save,” she said.