Golden Isles residents no longer have to leave home to find the latest non-surgical treatment for complex aortic and iliac aneurysms. That is the message P. Kevin Beach, M.D., wants to convey to the community.
“The iliac branch device (IBD) is a major advancement that allows us to perform complex aneurysm repairs at Southeast Georgia Health System,” says Beach, a general and vascular surgeon at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-General & Vascular Surgery. “We have the same catheter delivery system used at major medical centers in Jacksonville. There’s no reason to travel for this treatment anymore.”
Though the Health System only recently acquired the IBD technology, Beach has been repairing aneurysms there with endovascular techniques for more than 10 years.
The iliac arteries are the primary blood vessels going to each leg. Each iliac artery has a side branch that supplies the buttock and pelvis. This vessel frequently becomes large, or aneurysmal, in patients with aortic aneurysms. To repair an iliac aneurysm, Beach inserts a tiny flexible mesh stent into the artery, creating a pathway to cover and exclude the aneurysm. This was traditionally done with open surgery and required a one-week hospital stay and six weeks of recovery. This method is not without potential complications. In some patients, it blocks blood vessels in the thigh, calf or buttocks. The blockages create pain that leads to a limp while walking.
In contrast, the IBD avoids this complication. Beach describes it as a “stent with a side branch” that prevents the loss of blood flow to the pelvis. He uses an FDA-approved stent known as the Gore Excluder AAA Endoprosthesis to cover the aneurysm. To place the IBD, he makes a small incision on the top of each thigh, then uses a flexible guide wire inserted through a catheter. The wire and catheter are then placed in the correct vessel using X-ray guidance. If necessary, Beach can precisely reposition the stent, which reduces the chances of having to repeat the procedure later. The IBD method has a success rate of nearly 98%.
While the IBD has many advantages over traditional open surgery, it’s not for everyone. “Anatomy controls candidacy,” explains Beach. “Some people have tiny blood vessels that cannot accommodate the stent. Using a CT scan, we determine if the iliac branch device is a good fit. The pre-operative evaluation is so accurate, the IBD is practically custom-made for each patient.”
For patients who are candidates, the iliac branch device is a less invasive approach that promises fewer complications, less downtime and an aneurysm solution that lasts a lifetime.
To schedule an appointment with
Dr. Beach,
call 912-265-5125.