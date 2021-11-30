In 2008, Rob Asbell gazed into the steely eyes of death. A bout of abdominal sepsis sent him into a coma, where he remained for 23-days. His recovery seemed highly unlikely.
During that time, his kidneys also failed, but through what his doctors deemed a medical “miracle,” Asbell survived. While he passed that hurdle, a mountain of other challenges awaited the family.
He developed Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease, also known as End Stage Renal Failure. If not for dialysis treatments three days a week, he might very well be dead.
“Over time, my kidney disease has gotten worse causing my kidneys not to work well enough to keep me alive. I’m fighting for my life every day,” he said.
Asbell currently undergoes dialysis three days a week, but his team of medical professionals at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville are planning to increase that to five, in-home treatments. His wife, Candy, is learning how to administer those, another way she’s continued to support her husband through these trials.
“Thirty-one years ... she’s been by my side at death’s door more than once,” he said.
To say that the process has been a grueling one is, of course, an understatement. It came after the family already experienced unspeakable tragedy, as the couple lost their daughter, Tori, at only 14.
“This isn’t the worst thing I’ve been through ... losing my daughter was,” Asbell said.
Today, he continues to fight to live for his family. The best possible solution would be a kidney transplant. He is working with Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to make this happen. While organ donations from deceased individuals do happen, more than 100,000 people are on the waiting list for a kidney. Many die while waiting.
The fastest way to get a transplant is through a living donor. And Asbell is hoping that someone will find it in their heart to step up and be a hero. A kidney from a living donor has fewer problems and lasts much longer, he says.
While similar donations used to be quite the challenge, modern technology has vastly improved the process. Years ago, a donation meant painful surgery and long recovery — now, that is not the case. Today, the procedure is done laparoscopically with small incisions.
The donor stays in the hospital for one or two days before returning to a normal life with a two week recovery period. All medical expenses, travel and lodging for the donor are paid so the only cost is the kidney itself.
And the reward for donors is unparalleled, as they know they literally saved a life. Barry Cooper, a longtime friend of Asbell’s, can attest to that. He donated a kidney to his mother in 2015. Since the donation, Cooper has gone on to live a healthy, normal life.
“She was going to die,” Cooper said. “I was retired and it made the most sense for me to be the one to donate. You can live with one kidney. I’m living proof.”
Donors can range in age from 20 to 70 years old as long as they are in good health. For those who are considering donating, Cooper encourages them to really consider it.
“I would tell you to do it. You would be saving a life,” Cooper said.
Despite all he’s been through, Asbell remains hopeful even after so much adversity.
“I’ve already had a miracle. I decided that this time I’m going to face death head on with a smile and a positive attitude,” he said.