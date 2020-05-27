Dining rooms across the Golden Isles are slowly starting to re-open and allow customers to enjoy eating in a restaurant again.
For Broomelli Boys Pizzeria in Brunswick and Barbara Jean’s on St. Simons Island, the return of patrons to dining rooms have been warmly welcomed by both.
With modified cleaning and seating protocols, restaurants can allow customers to eat inside again. At Barbara Jean’s, owner Jim Barta said that they’re allowed to have 10 people for every 500 square feet.
Owner of Broomelli Boys, Cheston Broomell, says they removed over half of their seating to abide by the rules. He notes that there are specific types of cleaning supplies they use now to sanitize their tables and other surfaces.
For both places, business is getting better. Broomell said that there was a lag when everything first went to take-out, but it picked up again. Now that the dining room has re-opened, he said that the same delay happened.
“It’s been weird, and it’s been a little different,” Broomell said. “It took a good week and a half or so to get things moving, and it’s just starting to move in a direction where we’re doing almost the same volume we were doing for take-out with the dining room re-opening.”
He said the restaurant is doing 55 to 60 percent of sales compared to the pre-pandemic numbers.
“With careful budgeting and operation moves, you can stomach it for a little while, but you don’t want to go any lower than that,” Broomell said. “Right now, it’s a matter of letting everybody adjust to what the normal is going to be for the next few months.”
As for Barbara Jean’s, Barta said they suffered significant losses in March and April. While they’re still losing some money, it’s tolerable.
“We’re still down a lot, you know, but we’re probably three times better than what we were doing,” Barta said. “Like everything else, we’ll find out. We think we see an upward trend right now. It seems to be getting better all the time.”
Like many in the food and beverage world, Barta and Broomell were excited to interact with the community again. Customers who usually eat in the evenings have come in for lunch at Barbara Jean’s to see them.
“We’ve seen a lot of our regular customers, we’ve seen a lot of people,” Barta said. “Because we don’t work nights, we see a lot of them coming in during the day. It feels good.”
Broomell said he liked seeing people in the restaurant again, but it’s still hard limiting that interaction that so many enjoy when they go out to eat.
“I missed everybody. We still saw a lot of people coming in, but the whole dining room was closed,” Broomell said. “The amount of cleaning that we had to do while we were closed was pretty intense. Now that it’s opened, I’m getting a lot more excited. The only hard part is we’re still limiting our physical interaction. I’m obviously a hugger, and so I miss hugs more than anything through this pandemic. I can’t wait to get back to where we can make all kind of shake hands and give the bro hugs.”
At both places, each staff made sure to have their masks on and follow the protocols. While wearing a mask would bother some, it hasn’t for either place, as both owners said they’re getting used to it.
“The only thing that ever bothers me is when I go into the office, and I put my glasses on, and it fogs up my glasses,” Barta said.
“The only thing we heard was, the disposable mask that we ordered for the staff wasn’t that comfortable,” Broomell said. “Everybody is doing their own thing, own modifications, buying their own masks and some are really enjoying it. You can do a little style preference if you want. Some people like that flair.”