Chandra Kendall is concerned about pets at the county pen, and she’s hoping others are too.
With the COVID-19 pandemic going on, Kendall is doing what she can to encourage adoptions at the Glynn County Animal Control shelter before it shuts down to the public.
It’s not her job to worry about homeless pets. She’s an associate broker for DeLoach Sotheby’s International Realty. She just has a passion for animals.
Kendall is a volunteer with No Kill Glynn County, a 501©3 nonprofit organization that has been responsible for finding rescues for many of the dogs there.
Having a dog around the house would benefit the masters too.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to adopt since so many people will be at home and may become lonely and isolated,” Kendall said. “Having a pet in the home can bring company and joy for so many, and it gets the animals out of the shelter.”
To help make this happen, Kendall is committed to covering the next 10 adoption fees.
“Maybe this would encourage others to do the same,” Kendall said. “No Kill Glynn County volunteers donate hundreds of hours caring for, walking and loving the dogs weekly at the shelter. They also organize transfers for them. It takes many caring people to make it possible for them to have a chance at life, and a vital part of that is getting them out of the shelter.”
Kendall has been volunteering with No Kill Glynn County for a few months. She fosters and helps get dogs to their transfers that take them to the rescues.
Four dogs were transported to Virginia last week to rescue organizations and three have gone this week.
“There are many foster organizations that have accepted dogs from the shelter,” Kendall said. “We have them transferred as room is available at the rescues in other states. It could be once a month, or a few times per month. They are transferred via transport, companies that have a vehicle for transporting pets, or through the non-profit, Pilots n Paws, flying them to their destination. No Kill Glynn County finds the rescues and organizes the logistics of the transfers.”
Glynn County Animal Control is open 12-5 p.m. each day except for Wednesday and Sunday. If interested in adopting an animal, call 554-7500 or visit glynncountyanimals.org.
Anyones interested in the transport and rescue efforts can visit nokillglynncounty.org for more information.
“My hope is one day euthanization is not used to make room in the shelter,” Kendall said. “My hope is to save as many lives as possible, as soon as possible.”