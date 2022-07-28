Wayne Morgan believes wildlife photography requires patience and the ability to embrace the unexpected.

From photographing the Satilla River to capturing images of the wildlife in Alaska, the local photographer has spent the last 20 years honing his craft and picking up new skills.

