It can be easy for some people to organize a space, but for me, who has ADD/ADHD, it can downright be a mountain to climb.
So, what goes into having an organized space? I spoke with local interior designer Elaine Griffin about two of my biggest areas of clutter — my closet and home office.
She said she uses three phases in her designs before she breaks down the details of everything.
The three phases are analysis, planning and execution — in that order.
She said the first step is compiling a detailed analysis of the space and what you want to do with it. So instead of listing them as store clothes, be detailed and put down all of the different kinds of clothes you’re trying to put in the closet.
In terms of office space, she said, listing everything you need to accomplish in that space is good as well — work surfaces, places to store media/books.
Next is the planning phase. Griffin said this is when she measures everything in the space. When Griffin said everything, she meant everything — shoes, shelf depth, clothes length.
“I obsess over dimensions and measure everything,” Griffin said. “Those details matter. Shirt and pants length determines how high their rods should be. So, measure everything, and know how many linear feet you have of it, too.”
Then the fun part comes, where creativity can flow, and the masterpiece begins.
Execution is the final part. This stage is when laying out and shopping happens. Griffin likes to encourage her clients to think outside the box when selecting organizational tools — like using kitchen cabinet knobs as hooks for handbags or baseball caps.
As a Southerner, I grew up knowing there were rules about everything. If you’re from the South, then you know it’s a Southern mother and grandmother’s duty to teach us.
“Your mother was right when it comes to a well-organized space — a place for everything and everything in its place,” Griffin said.
Here is some advice she gave me to organize my two cluttered spaces.
CLOSET
For closets, the second phase, planning is going to be the key. No closet is built the same. I live in an apartment, and while it’s a decent size closet space, it’s not big.
“Use every square inch of a small closet — any closet, actually — from the floor to the ceiling,” Griffin said. “Backs of doors and behind doors are great for storing things that hang. Multiples of hooks laid out in a grid pattern look tidy and chic.
“Closets are the one place in the house where matchy-matchy, typically a capital offense for designers, is not just a do, but a must. Find a basket you love and vary sizes to fit your needs. If you do opt to mix baskets, then unify them via material or color.”
My biggest issue is fitting all of my shoes, especially my sneakers. While keeping them in the box helps some, Griffin gave a better tip for me to use — one that involves a trip to Ikea — I’m honestly trying to contain my excitement.
“The more shoes you can’t live without, the more creative in storing them a girl has to be,” Griffin said. “Ikea makes shoe storage chests that look like furniture — I covered mine with a custom floral table skirt to cute it up in my Paris flat.”
She said using over-the-door having shoe racks are also suitable for small spaces as she learned while living in New York.
One of her favorite things to add to a closet is painting the inside walls. Her go-to paint color is Benjamin Moore’s, White Dove.
“I encourage clients always to paint closet interiors white,” Griffin said. “So you can accurately see color in the space.
OFFICE
While organizing my closet would help make my life a little less chaotic, the tips she gave for office spaces helped me understand how to change my area and make it work for me.
“The secret is taking the time to find a solution that works for you, organization-wise, and then sticking to it. Your workspace is the most personalized space in your home, and every person is different.”
She also suggested having a “holding station,” something she uses in her own life. Griffin has three trays — clients, personal and family — where she puts the stuff she uses. She said at least once a week, she will get that stuff to its final destinations, whether that is a notebook, folder on a shelf, or wherever that object’s place is.
As a fellow visual person, Griffin also gave me advice on making a pin-board to put by my desk. It’s an easy DIY project that can be made fairly cheaply. Griffin said that Lowes has all of the supplies, and that’s where she got the stuff to make hers.
“Add personality and strategically-located color via fabric- or wallpaper-wrapped pin-boards, framed art, and family photos,” Griffin said. “Every room in your house should be thoughtfully designed and say ‘you’. No element in either closet or office doesn’t deserve to be thoughtfully shown some love.”