There’s no voice more passionate than that of the oppressed. And 100 years ago this month, a deafening roar came from women.
Around the world, the suffrage movement was taken up by those who demanded the most basic right of democracy — to cast a ballot in the voting booth.
In the United States, the push began in 1848 and would end with the ratification of the 19th Amendment in Tennessee on Aug. 18, 1920. That is when 3/4 of the states adopted the amendment, which was necessary for it to become the law of the land. It is often marked, however, on Aug. 26, the date it was certified to become a part of the Constitution.
Regardless of the date, this month marks the anniversary of this piece of legislation that changed the landscape of the country.
It didn’t come without a fierce fight. Leaders like Susan B. Anthony, Alice Paul and Elizabeth Cady Stanton withstood ridicule, demonization and imprisonment to demand voting rights. Many, like Paul, even engaged in hunger strikes which resulted in forced feedings from officials in jails. But with their persistence, eventually came change. It was an electric time and one that paved the way for generations of women.
It’s something that has interested local Linda Muir, who has spent much of her time recently researching this historic event and what it meant to the nation.
As she started reading more, she came across a historian named Lisa Landers.
“I was researching Women’s Suffrage in anticipation of the 100th Anniversary on Aug. 26th, and discovered Lisa Landers at the Georgia Historical Society in Savannah. A former educator, she is the Georgia Historical Society director of education and has published several articles about Women’s Suffrage in Georgia,” Muir said.
“She has also developed a curriculum to be used in Georgia classrooms to help students see Women’s Suffrage as a major political movement in the context of American History in the post Civil War era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.”
Muir, a member of the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, reached out to Landers to see if she’d be willing to share some of her material with local schools.
“In early March, before the shut down, I contacted Lisa and introduced her to educators here in Brunswick in hopes of incorporating her curriculum in the schools here,” Muir said.
While that effort had to be shelved, like the strong women who came before her, she didn’t give up. Instead, Muir invited Landers to speak the Rotary Club’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday. She felt that sharing this information was critically important since many are still unfamiliar with the suffrage movement.
“To raise awareness in our community, I encouraged our St. Simons program chair, Kern Baker, to invite Lisa to speak to our club about this often overlooked part of our history and to help us at Rotary commemorate this very important and significant date in American History. We are delighted that Lisa accepted and will be speaking to us at such a momentous time,” Muir said.
“Many people are unaware of the history of women’s right to vote, which was won after a long and contentious 72-year campaign demanding it from the all male Congress and legislatures.”
Landers will speak about the suffrage movement, particularly the way it played out in the South. The region was resistant to women’s voting rights in part due to deeply-rooted racial prejudice and Jim Crow laws ensured that Blacks of both genders were disenfranchised from the electoral process.
“The suffrage movement took place during the social, cultural and economic realities of the Jim Crow South. In Georgia, much like most of the country, state and national suffrage groups were segregated. As white suffrage groups advocated for their right to vote, many supported segregation and Jim Crow legislation that actively disenfranchised black citizens,” Landers said.
There were, she added, Black suffrage organizations and leaders within those like Ida B. Wells, who went on to help found groups like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs (NACWC) and the Georgia Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs.
Their missions were doubly significant, Landers says, as they were not only working towards reforms in their communities but aimed to uplift Blacks socially, culturally and politically.
“They fought not only for their own rights but those that had been stripped from Black men in the South, including suffrage,” she said.
As August draws to a close, Landers hopes that the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment will serve as a reminder that change and progress are not always applied equally.
“The ratification of the 19th Amendment marks the culmination of a seventy-year struggle that began before the Civil War. It set the stage for the continued struggles for civil rights that would play out over the next 100 years,” she said.
“For example, the passage of the 19th Amendment — what many hailed as revolutionary — was only a victory for some: It would be another 45 years before reforms won through the work of the Civil Rights Movement would include passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 giving African-American women the right to vote nationwide.”
Freedoms, Landers adds, can be fragile. In many ways — and for many demographics — the struggle continues.
That remains a key piece to the celebration of the women’s suffrage movement and serves as inspiration to keep fighting for equality for all.
“It is important to mark this anniversary as a reminder that voting rights are essential to American democracy and the definition of citizenship is part of an ongoing debate, stretching back to the founding of the nation,” she said.
“Understanding how women achieved the right to vote can offer insight into modern day voting rights and ultimately helps us to understand who we are and where we are going as Americans.”