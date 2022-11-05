Sparrow’s Nest, a food pantry in Brunswick, is one of many but is struggling with the same problem most of them are: More and more people are coming to them for food.
“We’ve definitely seen a bump, definitely June is when the numbers started to creep up. It probably peaked in August and stayed pretty steady since then,” said Sabra Slade, executive director of the pantry.
Since last year, Sparrow’s Nest, an ecumenical ministry that’s supported by many local churches in Glynn and surrounding counties, has seen a roughly 33% increase in people seeking food. Most people who show up to the pantry are families, and most of those have children, she said.
As of this week, Slade said the number held relatively steady at 550 families a month walking through the doors, well above last year’s average of 300 or so.
“When you’re seeing 200-250 additional families a month, the food flies off the shelf,” Slade said.
It’s managed to stay afloat thanks to the generosity of the community, she said. Sparrow’s Nest receives anywhere from 70% to 90% of its food from donations from the general public and via food drives, she said, while the remainder has to be purchased from groups like Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Second Harvest distributes food itself but also works with stores to provide low rates to other charities.
It has not been immune to the issues facing Sparrow’s Nest either, said Second Harvest Brunswick branch manager Jennifer Floyd, and neither have its other partners, which include the Salvation Army and Manna House, among others.
Based on tracking their own purchases, Floyd said the cost of groceries has risen by around 53% in the last year. Most of Second Harvest’s food comes from donations from stores of near-expiration goods or are purchased — both of which are slowing as grocery stores have a harder time filling their own shelves and prices are up across the board, Floyd said. Federal and state funding driven by the COVID-19 pandemic helped for a time, but that’s run out just like the benefits for individuals.
“We became dependent on that COVID funding, and when that ran out there was still a need for food. With food prices going up, that’s not helping,” Floyd said.
There are a few factors at play Slade suspects. Immediately after COVID-19, most charities saw a drastic increase in people seeking such services due to massive job loss. In response, the federal and state governments began passing out economic stimulus checks and increasing public welfare benefits — food stamps.
“That stopped in the spring,” Slade said, suggesting that the loss of that additional income created another wave of people seeking help with their day-to-day needs.
“Many families in Glynn were also receiving a child tax credit and that stopped. That all hit at the same time as food prices and gas prices and inflation. … Their food stamps just don’t go as far because food is just more expensive.”
What can individuals do? Continue to do what they’ve always done, says Slade. Sparrow’s Nest has always received most of its donations from regular people, and it’s relying on them again.
The food bank could use all types of food, but it’s focusing on holiday meal items now, she said. With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the way, Sparrow’s Nest is asking for donations of frozen turkeys, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and other staples of the annual feast.
Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext 110.