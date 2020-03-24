“I grew up in this area and graduated from Glynn Academy, so I was really happy to be able to return home and join the community again,” Dr. Souther said.
Souther is certainly thrilled to serve the people she grew up with and she’s bringing a special skill set to do just that. While completing her degree at the Augusta University College of Dental Medicine, she opted to extend her education.
“I completed a residency, an additional year after I graduated to be able to increase my proficiency in IV sedation, implants and extractions,” she said. “Dr. Britt and I work together to offer that continuity of care.”
Extending the comfort and peace of mind of sedation during dental procedures was incredibly important for Britt and Souther.
“There are so many people who have anxiety surrounding dental care. It makes for a more relaxing experience,” Souther said.
The practice uses a minimal form of conscious sedation where the patient is gently sedated in order to relax and escape any discomfort.
“I offered conscious oral sedation before Dr. Sadye started in the practice and I still do,” Dr. Britt said.
“But IV sedation is actually quicker because you don’t have to wait for the oral medication to start working.”
For Britt, Souther adds a new layer of expertise and options for patients.
“I was at a point in my career where I was looking for the right associate. I love that she is local and she is just a really great fit for the practice and for the patients and our team,” Britt said.
The combined skills of the doctors and their team allows for the best quality of care for their patients.
In addition to providing IV sedation, Souther also brings experience in the realm of implant dentistry.
“The implants are tooth replacement options or for the retention of dentures. It can actually be used to hold an appliance (dentures) in place, where looseness is a common complaint,” Souther said.
In addition to the implants and IV sedation, the practice also provides, full mouth reconstruction, cosmetic smile makeovers, TMJ therapy, New You cosmetic dentures and other cosmetic procedures to boost patients’ confidence and help them be their best selves.
“We do all of the fun stuff, like Botox, and fillers,” Souther said. “Dr. Britt and I are both certified to do that.”
Dr. Britt is an accredited member with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, to date there are only 416 dentists globally. The AACD is a worldwide organization of dental professionals with approximately 5,000 members and a leading organization in cosmetic dentistry. She also has advanced training in physiologic dentistry from the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, which primarily addresses the complex relationship between the teeth, jaw joints and facial muscles. These treatments ensure that all of these elements are functioning well together..
“TMJ disorder also know as TMD, can manifest as a multitude of symptoms including facial pain, jaw pain, neck pain, headaches including migraines, grinding, clenching, painful or sore teeth, just to name of few. There can also be pain in the neck and shoulders and all of these symptoms can be related back to TMJ disorder,” Britt said.
Of course in addition to the fields and their individual skill sets, Britt and Souther offer general dentistry as well.
The practice is also happily welcoming new patients.
“We are really excited about all the services we can offer under one roof …. and we’re extremely happy that Dr. Sadye is here. We work really well together and she is a great addition to our team,” Britt said.