Local comic con to return for sixth year

The world of nerd culture has changed in the last few decades. Where once it might have been a point of shame to dress up like your favorite characters in public, now there are cosplayers who get paid to show up at certain events. Anime video tapes used to be traded through hyper-specific websites — if you could even find the sites — and now certain anime movies and series are so popular that they’re getting released and re-released in American theaters and streaming services.
The pop-cultural tides are shifting, and there’s not a better local example of this than Jekyll Comic Con, taking place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday.
Now in its sixth year, Jekyll Comic Con is championing those who like hobbies and interests that could be considered nerdy, but also those who are simply casual fans, and even those who just have a slight curiosity.
Doug Brantley, the events coordinator for the one-day convention, said he likes to think of it as a party of sorts.
“It’s a celebration of everything kind of comics, pop culture, sci-fi, anime, everything that goes in and along with that,” he said.
The convention will include a festival of short films, video game and tabletop gaming tournaments, a cosplay contest and more in addition to the hall of vendors selling anything from jewelry to art prints to vintage comics.
While there is a slight horror bent to the guests and events – one of the main celebrity guests is Dana DeLorenzo, a star of the TV series “Ash vs. Evil Dead” — the convention is, in fact, family friendly, with a kids’ cosplay contest in addition to the main contest.
Attendees at both side of the age spectrum enjoy themselves, Brantley said, recalling one of his favorite anecdotes from a previous con.
“Our third year, a girl that we worked with at the convention center had an 80-year-old couple come up and said they dropped off their grandchildren and wanted directions around,” he said. “So she gave them some help, and two hours later they were still walking around, and they said they were having the best time. Everyone can find something they want to do, no matter what you like.”
One event that Brantley thinks sets Jekyll Comic Con apart from other conventions is their traditional Christmas Card Challenge, the proceeds of which benefit local suicide prevention charity Bolin’s Heroes.
“We do a normal Santa (photo) setup and then we have professional photographers that take pictures and two cosplayers that go head to head,” he said. “And you can choose which cosplayer to take a picture with. Whoever wins, they come back the next year and battle against another cosplayer. That’s a Jekyll/Hyde specific event.”
Though Saturday is the main event, there are smaller happenings all weekend associated with the convention.
Since the day before is Friday the 13th, there will be a ticketed horror-themed pre-party at Wee Pub on Main Street where attendees can meet and take photos with Jason from “Friday the 13th” as well as eat, drink and dance. There will also be an after party on Saturday, also at Wee Pub. Both the pre- and after parties will be all ages until 11 p.m., after which they will be 21 and over.
Even though the con is set to host between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees, Brantley said anyone who wanted to come would feel at ease.
“Everyone is so inclusive at Jekyll Comic Con,” he said. “There’s no shaming, there’s no passive aggression — if you’re there, you’re family.”