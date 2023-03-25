Blessings in a Backpack
Ann Mills, left, and Amanda Williams pack some gallon bags with food to send home with kids for the weekend.

 Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

The Chapel is one of many churches that packs bags of food for kids to take home on the weekend. Ann Mills, one of the volunteers, trusts that God will get each bag to the kid who needs it most, but she prays anyway when she packs them.

“God knows and will make sure they what they need,” Mills said. “When I’m putting stuff in bags, I’ll stop and pray that it’s what the child who gets it needs. I believe God knows who is going to get that bag.”

