The Chapel is one of many churches that packs bags of food for kids to take home on the weekend. Ann Mills, one of the volunteers, trusts that God will get each bag to the kid who needs it most, but she prays anyway when she packs them.
“God knows and will make sure they what they need,” Mills said. “When I’m putting stuff in bags, I’ll stop and pray that it’s what the child who gets it needs. I believe God knows who is going to get that bag.”
Mills and Amanda Williams are the two who mostly run the operation, called Blessings in a Backpack, out of a pantry at The Chapel’s Midtown campus. Michael Christianson, ministry and missions director for the church, also gets involved.
They pack plastic gallon bags of food aimed at filling basic nutritional needs — a main course with some calories, some fruit cups, applesauce, breakfast bars, oatmeal, granola, peanut butter crackers, chips or pretzels as a side or snack and a dessert, like cookies, brownies or pudding.
Williams started volunteering with the program in 2018, and by her estimation they’re filling twice as many bags now as they did then — an average of 90 a week, all of which to go kids at C.B. Greer and Glyndale elementary schools.
Teachers will try to pinpoint the students who need food over the weekend and pass it through the school social workers. Most go to kids who qualify for free or reduced price school lunches.
The Chapel can barely put together enough for the two schools it has, and it’s not alone.
“A lot of people don’t really know it’s something happening,” Williams said.
Per a U.S. Department of Agriculture study, 10.2% of households — 13.5 million households, or 33.8 million people — were “were uncertain of having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members because they had insufficient money or other resource for food.” Roughly 3.8%, or 5.1 million households, experience food insecurity to the point that “normal eating patterns of one or more household members were disrupted and food intake was reduced at times during the year because they had insufficient money or other resources for food,” according to the USDA.
For children, the number what experienced food insecurity in 2021 was 12.5%, per the department’s study.
Through the Backpack Buddies program at Christ Church, Susan Shipman, the coordinator there, works toward the same goal as Blessings in a Backpack.
The food goes first to kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Even taking into account all the churches involved, the various programs don’t meet that threshold because the need is so great.
Countywide, just over 60% of kids qualify for free or reduced lunches, says Shipman, but that number is much higher at some schools, in some cases over 95%.
Like The Chapel, Shipman said she goes through counselors at schools, or through Communities in Schools liaisons, to determine how many bags are needed at which schools.
Christ Church similarly packs their bags with food items for breakfast and lunch, some snacks and juice or milk, she said. Christ Church contributes to several schools, including Golden Isles Elementary, Glyndale Elementary, Sterling Elementary and FACES Pre-K Center. Some churches overlap and give food to the same schools. Shipman’s program also gets food to kids in non-school organizations, like Safe Harbor and Children in Action, a local Christian after-school program.
The COVID-19 pandemic shook things up somewhat, but she said Christ Church has since settled into a weekly average of 582 meals delivered to schools.
“A lot of children are bussed to other schools. Some people are surprised there are a lot of kids at St. Simons Elementary who are hungry. It’s the same at Oglethorpe Point (Elementary),” Shipman said.
Other churches run their own programs — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, Community Church and St. Simons Presbyterian, to name a few.
It’s not something that could be done with just a few helpers. Each church has its own network. In Christ Church’s case it’s parishioners, staff, and clergy, friends in the community and vacationers from out of town, organizations like Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, local Rotary clubs and the Sea Island Co., school counselors, teachers and administrators.
“It’s a wonderful way to connect with people who also have a passion for this,” Shipman said.
She’d be happy to help any church that wants to start is own program. Just contact the church office at 912-638-9693 and ask for her.
Not just as a person, but as a follower of Christ, it’s important to at least attempt to alleviate these conditions, Christianson said. He, Mills and Williams want all children to feel like somebody sees them, that Jesus sees them and loves them.
“They may not feel like anyone knows who they are,” Christianson said.