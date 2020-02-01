February is Black History Month and for many African Americans, much of that history is centered in churches.
The oldest known black church on St. Simons is First African Baptist on Frederica Road, near the center of the island once dominated by plantations and the Africans who worked them. Another historic church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist in Brunswick, was at the center of the fight for civil rights as its former pastor and members organized to integrate Glynn County schools and secure voting rights for minority citizens. Shiloh will observe Black History Month with special services each Sunday including services with African dishes and a living history exhibitor, the Rev. Todd Rhodes said.
First African Baptist was organized in 1859 at Pike’s Bluff Plantation and survived the Civil War even though about 500 slaves were moved off the island as Union troops occupied it. The war stopped production at 14 cotton plantation as the able-bodied owners enlisted in the Confederate forces and the remaining whites moved to the mainland. The whites who could evacuate farther inland moved to Waynesville as Union forces were relatively unchallenged in Glynn County as the war progressed.
The Rev. Andrew Neal led the founding congregation at First African and remained in the pulpit 28 years. He established a Sunday School there in 1875 with Ned Ramsey as superintendent, according to a church history.
The history notes one “interruption” in the church’s continuing mission. In April 1890, a group of members left and formed Emanuel Baptist on the South end of the island.
But First African Baptist is the oldest in a couple of ways, the date of its founding and the birth dates of its membership.
Asked the state of the membership, the Rev. Brenda Inglehart said, “Dwindling. It’s an older congregation. I’ve got one member in ICU right now.”
Changing demographics made it difficult to halt the decline in Sunday attendance as the older members die or get too feeble to attend and residential property that had been owned by black families since the Civil War gets snapped up by developers.
“The young ones grow up and move away. They don’t come back to worship. It’s hard to attract new congregants from Brunswick,’’ Inglehart said.
The church does have a few white regulars and “a trickle” of visitors each Sunday, some of whom are white, she said. Those include winter snowbirds and summer tourists.
“They come by on the trolley, and they want to come back on Sunday,’’ she said.
A few worshipers left after the church made Inglehart its first female pastor. She passed through a couple of other denominations along the way.
She grew up in Texas in the Church of God in Christ, the nation’s largest Pentecostal denomination with 5 million members. She came to Georgia to go to seminary in Atlanta, and she and her friend, the Rev. Beverly Flowers, were among the first African American women that the United Methodist Church ordained in Georgia. She filled pulpits of several churches in the South Georgia Conference of the UMC before coming to Brunswick.
Then she blazed a new trail alone when the Zion Missionary Baptist Association, the oldest black association in the country, ordained her as its firsts woman pastor.
“The congregation took a lot of heat for having a female pastor,’’ she said. “We lost a few members.”
But the church is losing more to time as many of its members are laid to rest in a historic cemetery in what is now the Guale Preserve.
On the mainland, the Rev. Todd Rhodes has filled the pulpit at storied Shiloh for nearly 11 years.
Shiloh was founded in 1873 and holds services on the site of a former store at the corner of Mansfield and Egmont. Ironically, the church’s youth were forbidden from attending Glynn Academy on the other side of Egmont until the 1960s.
Interestingly, much of the work to integrate the schools was going on in Shiloh, led by the Rev. E.C. Tillman and other worshipers. Tillman is credited with helping Brunswick avoid the violence that came with school integration in a number of other Georgia cities.
“He was just a phenomenal leader of that time. He was a pastor for 40 years. He cared about this community and not just around the church,’’ Rhodes said.
Tillman served as a Glynn County commissioner and spent 10 years in the Georgia General Assembly as the representative for House District 173 that covered McIntosh County and parts of Glynn and Liberty counties. For all the behind the scenes organizing, Tillman followed the same model that as Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders “meeting violence and threats of violence with love,’’ Rhodes said.
Shiloh’s congregation adopted that response not only as a philosophy but as a way of life, Rhodes said.
In observance of Black History Month, Shiloh will “Acknowledge the accomplishments of our foreparents who have done some phenomenal feats of creativity … as scientists, educators and entertainers,’’ Rhodes said.
In keeping with the month’s theme, “Believe it, Receive it and Achieve it,’’ the church will feature achievers each Sunday.
On Sunday, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Candice J. Brantley will speak and, on Feb. 9, authors Valerie Williams, Hashondra Smith and her 7-year-old daughter KayLee, also an author, will be featured.
On Feb. 16, Rose Mary Burns from Ghana will provide authentic West African dishes and on Feb. 23, Gilbert Walker, an investigator with the Chatham County district attorney who is also an artist, blacksmith, actor and living history demonstrator will give a presentation.
In Tillman’s day, the church was filled with people of all colors on one day each year for Race Relations Sunday. Rhodes said he doesn’t know if that will ever be brought back.
“Human relations and race relations should be every day,’’ he said.