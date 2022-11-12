The week of Nov. 14-18 is the designated annual collection kickoff for Operation Christmas Child, and the nationwide movement is poised to deliver its 11 millionth package this year.

That excites local volunteers, some of whom have been working for over a decade to bring the simple, gift-filled shoeboxes to kids in impoverished countries.

More from this section

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.