As summer approaches, families are seeking fun and meaningful activities for their children. Local churches — among them First Baptist Church Brunswick, St. Simons United Methodist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church — offer Vacation Bible School programs that provide both, allowing kids to learn about their faith while making new friends.

“It’s important for the kids because we want something for the kids to do during the summer months,” said Melody Wilkes, director of preschool and children’s ministries for First Baptist.

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.

Inaugural Safe Harbor campaign eclipses expectations

When the first figures from Safe Harbor's Champions for Children fundraiser began to emerge — the news was very good. Initial reports indicated that the inaugural campaign raised more than $130,000 in just a handful of weeks.