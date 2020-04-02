While the entire community is social distancing to prevent spreading COVID-19, a way to pass the time is by grabbing a good book and reading it.
Darryl and Anne Peck, the owners at Righton Books, and Mary Jane Read, owner of GJ Ford’s Bookshop, both on St. Simons Island, have each given titles of books to curl up with and read during this time of staying home.
One of the best ways to escape the stress of this pandemic is by escaping to another world. Whether the reader wants a lighter story, a local author, or a war story, there is something here for every reader:
“Oona Out of Order” by Margarita Montimore: A book that both GJ Ford and Righton Books recommend is “Oona Out of Order.” This novel allows the reader to explore what it means to live life in the moment. The protagonist Oona Lockhart had a decision to make before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve 1982. Before she can make her decision, though, she faints and wakes up 32 years in the future. Montimore has created a story about the burdens of time, the endurance of love and the power of family.
“Saint X” by Alexis Schaitkin: This book is not only recommended by Darryl and Anne Peck at Righton Books, but it was also one Good Morning America’s “20 Books We’re Excited for in 2020.” Schaitkin’s debut, “Saint X”, is a haunting painting of grief, obsession and the bond between two sisters who never really knew each other.
“The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett: Set over five decades, The Dutch House is a dark fairy tale about two intelligent souls who cannot overcome their past. At the end of World War II, Cyril Conroy tries his luck out by investing in an enormous real estate empire, elevating him throughout the social classes. The story is told through Danny, Cyril’s son, as he and his older sister, Maeve, are exiled from the house by their stepmother. The two siblings show just how strong a bond is between siblings can be and how that bond is can be tested.
“Normal People” by Sally Rooney: A strange and indelible connection grows between Connell and Marien, two students who pretend not to know each other. Connell is the popular star of the school soccer team, while Marianne is more private. Over the years, the siblings face trials and tribulations. Through the story, Rooney crafted a story that brings in her psychological acuity to a story that explores the subtleties of family and friendship, class, and the electricity of first love.
“You Are Not Alone” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen: Co-authors of the New York Times bestseller, “The Wife Between Us,” Hendricks and Pekkanen offer an entertaining psychological thriller that shocks readers from the start. Surrounded by Shay Miller and the Moore Sisters, this book is sure to draw the reader in to show how not everything people see is all it’s cracked up to be.
“The Library of Lost and Found” by Phaedra Patrick: Protagonist Martha Storm always connected better with books than people. After finding a dedication written to her by her best friend and grandmother, Zelda, Martha digs and reveals a family secret that will change her life forever. Patrick implements a ton of charm in this novel with vivid characters to produce a heartwarming and poignant tale.
“The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson: New York Times best selling author Erik Larson takes the readers out of today’s political dysfunction and back into a time when Winston Churchill exemplified true leadership when faced with unrelenting horror. The book shows the reader how Churchill taught the British the art of being fearless. Larson gives the readers a new view of London’s darkest time.
“Pride of Eden” by Taylor Brown: Golden Isles native, Taylor Brown sets the story in what better place than the Georgia coast. Vietnam veteran Anse Caulfield runs Little Eden, a wildlife sanctuary. Lions, tigers, all kinds of exotic animals located in the abandoned ruins of a failed development. When Caulfield’s prized lion escapes and is killed, he becomes obsessed with replacing her and will do anything even if it’s illegal. Brown takes the readers on a journey to produce a fever dream of a novel that complements his other books like, “Fallen Land,” “The River of Kings,” and “Howl Mountain.” (Once again, Brown captures the reader and the book is hard to put down — I finished it in one sitting.)
“The Hope of Glory” by Jon Meacham: For the reader who wants some spirituality in their book, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham explores the seven last sayings of Jesus. The book combines rich historical and theological insights to reflect on the heart of the Christian story.