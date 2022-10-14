Dan Bien has logged in a lot of hours on a road — not in a car, but on his bike. The Brunswick resident first started cycling about 35 years ago when he was working as a state trooper in New York.
“I used to mountain bike on the weekends. But then I wanted to ride more, so got into road cycling,” he said.
And boy did he. When he couldn’t cycle outdoors, he opted to pedal inside, eventually becoming certified to teach cycling classes. (Today, he’s an instructor at Bailey’s Gym on Altama Avenue in Brunswick.)
On the road, however, Bien has ridden in more than 10 century rides, which total 100 miles each. He’s done plenty of other tours as well but most of them have a common theme — charity.
“Basically, any benefit ride,” he said.
His draw to giving back is typical for him. Not only did he serve as a state trooper, Bien is also retired from the United States Marine Corp. He later joined the National Guard as a tanker.
“I served in Iraq as an Infantry ... First Sergeant and in Afghanistan as a Battalion Command Sergeant Major,” he said.
He currently works at FLETC, which is what brought him to the Golden Isles. That’s where he linked up with the Golden Isles Chain Gang (GICG) — a group of bikers who come together to cycle.
“Many roadies ride laps around Jekyll Island since it is the most (relatively) safe area to ride. It was on Jekyll Island that my small group of riders met up with the Golden Isles Chain Gang,” he said.
“Tammy Hassenpflug is the founder and the one who told me about it. It’s mostly retirees, but we have had some younger riders join recently. It is very loosely organized. One of us will post the weekend rides on Facebook or Strava. My sub-group usually rides on Sunday mornings.”
The Golden Isles Chain Gang was formed back in 2017 and now boasts 180 cyclists. It proved to be a perfect fit for Bien, as the group members often band together to join benefit rides throughout the region.
“We did the Tour de Swamp in August. That is in Waycross. We just did the Endless Summer Watermelon ride a couple weeks ago in Fernandina Beach,” he said.
But one of their most popular races is the annual Bike MS Ride. Bien first came across the event in 2018 and decided to enlist some of the GICG members to form a team.
“I knew nothing about (multiple sclerosis), but as I started reading, I decided I wanted to be part of the cure. I mentioned this to my riding buddies, and in 2018, six of us formed a team and started training by riding laps around Jekyll Island,” he said.
“As I started fundraising, I learned that several friends and family had MS or had passed away from MS. We raised funds and took part in the most organized and supported rides I have ever seen. We have participated in this ride every year since then.”
In 2020, the team was forced to hold a virtual Bike MS due to the pandemic. Each team created its own route. Bien says more than 20 teams participated in the Virtual Daytona ride, his included.
“Our team rode seven laps around Jekyll Island for 100 miles. In 2021, we returned to the actual ride from St. Augustine area to Daytona Beach and back,” he said.
This year’s ride will be held Oct. 22 and 23. And the team is looking for support in raising funds. Those interested can visit mssociety.donordrive.com and select the GICG or donate to its individual members.
“(The website) will show the members. You can donate individually, or click the Team Tab and donate to the team,” he said.
Since becoming the coordinator for the team’s MS Ride, Bien has found the process incredibly rewarding. It’s offered him and the other cyclists a way to contribute to an important cause.
“I normally like to find rides, pay my $40 or $50 and ride. With Bike MS, you have to raise funds. I dislike asking people for money, but, that first year when I started asking for donations on FB, I quickly reached my minimum and learned that my friend Ollie’s dad had passed from MS, my cousin’s wife passed from MS and my supervisor’s wife has MS,” he said.
“And several others. I had no idea how prevalent and how devastating MS is. So although I dislike asking for money, I will continue to coordinate this event as long as I can ride.”